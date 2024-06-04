Pegasus Residential Recognized as a 2024 NAA Top Employer by the National Apartment Association

ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential is proud to announce that we have been awarded the prestigious 2024 Top Employer Award from the National Apartment Association (NAA). This honor recognizes our commitment to fostering a collaborative, innovative, and hardworking environment.

Pegasus Residential

The NAA Top Employers Awards celebrate management companies and suppliers within the rental housing industry that excel in creating a culture of growth and contribution. Pegasus Residential was recognized in the Large Business Management Companies category, reflecting our dedication to maintaining a supportive and engaging workplace for our nearly 800 associates operating in 40+ markets across 9 states, serving over 55 clients.

"We are on a mission to create the best company with the best culture in the industry, and winning this prestigious award tells me that we are on track to achieve that," said Jackie Ware, CEO of Pegasus Residential. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and the vibrant, inclusive culture we strive to build every day. Our employees are the heart of our company, and their satisfaction and growth are our top priorities."

Over the past few years, Pegasus Residential has focused heavily on enhancing our culture, advancing technology, and improving communication. We are devoted to pushing the envelope and being an industry-leading company through these initiatives. These efforts have been instrumental in creating an environment where employees feel valued and motivated to contribute their best.

"Our focus has always been on nurturing a workplace where our team members can thrive both personally and professionally," added Jackie Ware. "We believe that investing in our employees is not only the right thing to do but also essential to our continued success in the competitive rental housing market."

Pegasus Residential's mission is to help people find home. That is a home to live in, a home for their career, and a home for their investments. Looking ahead, Pegasus Residential aims to have 50,000 units under management by 2025, and we are on track to hit that goal. Our future plans include continuing to be a nimble boutique management company that focuses on outperforming our competitors in every market we serve while driving referral-worthy service for our clients and associates.

The National Apartment Association's Top Employers Awards are determined by employee satisfaction surveys, ensuring that the winners reflect genuine employee sentiment. We are grateful to our team for their positive feedback and for helping us achieve this recognition.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a leading property management company specializing in the multifamily housing sector. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for creating vibrant communities, we manage properties across the United States. Our mission is to help people find home, providing exceptional living experiences for our residents, fostering a supportive and dynamic workplace for our employees, and delivering strong returns for our investors.

