Pegasus Residential Welcomes Dana Caudell as Chief Strategy Officer

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential is delighted to announce the appointment of Dana Caudell as our new Chief Strategy Officer. With over two decades of experience in the multifamily industry, Dana brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of delivering operational excellence, enhancing company performance, and generating new business.

Dana Caudell - New CSO at Pegasus Residential

Dana recently served as COO of The Aventon Companies, where she oversaw all aspects of asset management, marketing, corporate strategy, and the direct oversight of third-party operators. Her career also includes significant leadership roles at Wood Partners and The Bainbridge Companies. During her six-year tenure at The Bainbridge Companies, the management portfolio grew by 50 percent, and Dana successfully oversaw the lease-up of approximately 12,000 units, directly contributing to the successful sale of over $1.6 billion in apartment properties.

"Dana's extensive experience and strategic vision make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Jackie Ware, CEO of Pegasus Residential. "Her commitment to operational excellence and innovative approach align perfectly with our mission to help people find homes. We are excited to welcome Dana to the Pegasus family and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our company and clients."

Dana's strategic expertise includes building high-performing teams and promoting business acumen while maintaining attention to detail. She is known for incorporating robust technologies to enhance and streamline system processes, which accelerates progress and allows for a more comprehensive approach to performance optimization.

"I am thrilled to be joining Pegasus Residential in my role as Chief Strategy Officer," said Dana Caudell. "I look forward to working alongside the team to form and create strategic partnerships that benefit our company and clients through continual, long-term value creation. My approach will include a hyper focus on measuring our programs and processes to ensure we consistently deliver accurate reporting, communications, and other deliverables to our clients."

In her new role, Dana will lean into her experience of creating operational efficiencies and streamlining processes. Her strategic direction will encompass Pegasus' overall mission, vision, and strategy, with an intense focus on pinpoint marketing and asset value optimization.

"In my first 90 days, it will be imperative to meet with all departments within Pegasus and our clients to determine our top priorities and strategically address pain points," Dana added. "Working alongside our team members to ensure they have the support and proper processes in place will be crucial. We will focus on the 5 R's - Revenue, Reputation, Recruitment, Retention, and Relationships - to create value for our residents and clients."

Dana's passion for people, mentoring, and leading high-producing teams makes her an excellent fit for Pegasus Residential. She is committed to fostering a culture where team members are inspired to generate great ideas and believe in themselves and the company's vision.

When Dana is not working, she enjoys various outdoor activities and spending time with her family. She is an avid soccer mom, supporting her 15-year-old son's travel soccer team, and enjoys attending concerts and artistic outings with her 17-year-old daughter. Her family, including her husband of 19 years, loves all things ocean-related, including boating and snorkeling. Additionally, Dana is a dedicated animal advocate, working with multiple charities to ensure the proper homing and healthcare of stray or abandoned animals.

Pegasus Residential is excited to embark on this new chapter with Dana Caudell as our Chief Strategy Officer. Her expertise and passion will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of our company.

Pegasus Residential is a leader in the multifamily housing industry, dedicated to helping people find home. With nearly 800 associates in over 40 markets across 9 states, we serve more than 55 clients, creating a home for careers and investments alike. As an NMHC Top 50 property management company, we aim to manage 50,000 units by 2025, delivering exceptional service and outperforming competitors. At Pegasus Residential, investing in our employees is essential to our success. Our vibrant, inclusive culture and commitment to employee satisfaction are the cornerstones of our company.

