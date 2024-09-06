VAN NUYS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Elite Aviation, a premier private charter subsidiary of Prima Air, has seen remarkable growth this summer, with increased flight hours and significant milestones in service efficiency. Specializing in North America, US-Asia, and US-Europe routes, the company continues to prioritize exceptional service and customer satisfaction.

Pegasus Sees Unprecedented Growth and Enhanced Fleet Utilization

The VP of Operations at Pegasus Elite Aviation highlighted the company's impressive performance, saying, "Our flight hours have surged significantly over the summer months, with a 64.8% increase from June to July, followed by a 45.6% increase from July to August. On average, we have seen a 55.2% rise in flight hours over the past three months. This growth is noteworthy as many charter operators experienced a slowdown during this period."

Several factors have contributed to Pegasus Elite Aviation's exceptional performance, including:

Improved Scheduling and Efficiency : Enhanced scheduling has led to better availability and faster service.

: Enhanced scheduling has led to better availability and faster service. Competitive Pricing : More precise and competitive pricing compared to competitors.

: More precise and competitive pricing compared to competitors. Enhanced Service Quality : Superior customer service and fleet maintenance.

: Superior customer service and fleet maintenance. Effective Marketing : Strong marketing strategies driving increased bookings.

: Strong marketing strategies driving increased bookings. Customer Relationships : Strong client relationships leading to increased loyalty.

: Strong client relationships leading to increased loyalty. Technological Advancements : Advanced booking and tracking technology improving the customer experience.

: Advanced booking and tracking technology improving the customer experience. Low AOG Rate : An all-time low Aircraft on Ground rate, ensuring fleet reliability.

Lina Tullberg, Founder and CEO of Prima Air, added, "Bringing Pegasus under our wing, we have leveraged new resources to enhance our scheduling efficiency. This has enabled us to remain competitive not only in base-to-base pricing but across the entire one-way market."

Since its acquisition by Prima Air at the end of 2022, Pegasus has rapidly scaled up its operations, including the addition of a new Gulfstream 650ER to its impressive fleet. This expansion includes a Boeing 737, two Gulfstream G650s, ten Gulfstream GV and GIV jets, and a Bombardier Global 5000. Additionally, the company provides comprehensive services such as aircraft management, maintenance, private jet procurement, and sales.

Pegasus Elite Aviation operates from five key airport bases: Hollywood Burbank Airport, New Jersey Teterboro Airport, Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Las Vegas Airport, and the Hong Kong Business Aviation Center. This strategic network supports efficient operations across North America, the Asia-Pacific region, and transatlantic routes.

For more information about Prima Air and Pegasus Elite Aviation, please visit https://www.pegjet.com . For media inquiries, contact 626-889-5818 or email [email protected].

