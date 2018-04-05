Pegasus Solutions Renews Long-term Partnership With Hoteles Camino Real

The renewal extends an agreement that has been in effect for more than 20 years. The agreement also applies to the group's Real Inn properties and to 29 hotels in total. Hoteles Camino Real was founded in 1968, and in 2011 was acquired by Grupo Real Turismo. The group is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

"Pegasus has continued to deliver on both the technology and the service we've relied upon for the last 20 plus years," said Adolfo Cedeno, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Grupo Real Turismo. "We look forward to continuing that partnership."

One of the group's flagship properties is Camino Real Polanco, located in Mexico City. The space is widely considered a quasi-museum for its art collection. Camino Real Polanco hosted two soccer World Cups and the Olympic Games, and more than 200 official visits from presidents and kings.

Pegasus renews its contract with Hoteles Camino Real as the technology provider embarks on its next phase of investment in creating the market's leading next generation cloud-based distribution platform.

About Pegasus Solutions

Pegasus is a leading global technology provider empowering independent hotels, hotel groups and chains to grow their businesses in a digital world. The company provides a comprehensive offering of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) systems and services that are designed to help hoteliers connect with their guests, increase profitability and maximize productivity.

