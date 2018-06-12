Pegasus Solutions To Exhibit Intelligent Booking Engine At HITEC Houston

Now live in the market and in use by customers globally, the booking engine provides hoteliers with increased control over their direct booking channel and drives improved profitability. By combining data-driven intelligence with a modernized mobile-responsive design, the booking engine powers an e-commerce experience that maximizes the conversion of online visits into paying guests.

"We're thrilled to demonstrate this booking engine at HITEC because we've seen how it's boosted both conversion rates and the volume of direct bookings," said Glenn Wirick, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Pegasus. "The tool helps engender relationships, enhance brand value, and increase profitability."

The booking engine's mobile-first design was developed with extensive focus group input for current and future market requirements, offering an intuitive hotel shopping experience for consumers.

Other features of the booking engine include urgency features such as context-sensitive promotions, strike-through pricing, members-only "book now" rates, rebooking from reservation histories, multi-room and multi-property booking, individualized dynamic pricing, corporate and group capabilities, real-time OTA price comparison, and a rapid checkout experience to maximize the rate at which shopping consumers become booked guests.

About Pegasus Solutions

Pegasus is a leading global technology provider empowering independent hotels, hotel groups and chains to grow their businesses in a digital world. The company provides a comprehensive offering of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) systems and services that are designed to help hoteliers connect with their guests, increase profitability and maximize productivity.

