Pegasus World Cup Celebrates 10 Years as Horse Racing's Hottest Event

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a decade as one of the most influential events in horse racing, the Pegasus World Cup returns to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 24, 2026, for its 10-year anniversary celebration. Since its debut, Pegasus World Cup has redefined the sport, blending elite Thoroughbred competition with music, culture, style, and fashion on an international stage. 1/ST will deliver its signature entertainment experience through a renewed partnership with David Grutman's Groot Hospitality, offering next-level hospitality in the Flamingo Room and will treat guests to a reimagined set by Empire Of The Sun following the races. Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew collaborate once again for the new Pegasus Fan Zone concept in the Carousel Club, unveiling a high-energy entertainment lineup headlined by DJ duo Two Friends.

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup will feature the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI), the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI) and the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (GII) as part of the total $5.7 million on the line in race day purses.

"The Pegasus World Cup was created to introduce a new, meaningful event to the Thoroughbred horse racing calendar. Ten years in, it is recognized as one of the most anticipated and exciting events in the sport. Thank you to the horsemen and women, long-standing partners like Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew, sponsors, enthusiastic fans and guests, and the South Florida community for your part in helping 1/ST reach this milestone moment." - Belinda Stronach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST

Reimagined for the 10th anniversary, the Flamingo Room remains a centerpiece of the Pegasus World Cup. The exclusive space offers sweeping, bird's-eye views of the track, enhanced culinary programming, and entertainment offerings. Guests will experience a bespoke menu curated by Groot Hospitality concepts Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak and Casadonna. Live performances by Brian Newman, Grammy-Winning Producer, Creative & Musical Director, trumpetist and vocalist, and an exclusive, tailored DJ and vocal set by Empire Of The Sun will amplify the experience for guests in the Flamingo Room and private suites.

Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew will collaborate for the Pegasus Fan Zone, located in Gulfstream Park's Carousel Club. Hosted by Griffin Johnson, the space will deliver hospitality, culinary selections, wagering contests, and partner activations, alongside a lineup of race-day performances curated by Palm Tree Crew, including world-renowned DJs Two Friends, Ruckus, Rae Sada, and more. The Pegasus Fan Zone will also feature the Carousel Club VIP Garden, inclusive of beverages, food by Groot Hospitality, and on-the-rail homestretch views of the horses as they thunder toward the finish line.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Belinda and the entire 1/ST team to deliver an incredible experience at the Pegasus World Cup this year." - Myles Shear, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew

Beyond the track, the celebration continues at Miami's iconic LIV Nightclub for the official Pegasus World Cup after-party headlined by Frank Walker and ARTY.

"Groot Hospitality has been proud to support the Pegasus World Cup from day one, and celebrating its ten-year milestone is special. This year we're bringing our best in dining and entertainment to every part of the experience, from the Flamingo Room and Carousel Club VIP Garden, to the official after-party at LIV at Fontainebleau Miami Beach with Frank Walker, all in support of making Pegasus the hottest day in horse racing." - David Grutman, Founder of Groot Hospitality

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup includes an outstanding roster of premier partners, each bringing distinct experiences and on-site activations to the event. Anheuser-Busch, marking the first year of a new three-year partnership with Pegasus World Cup, will activate a full-service Stella Artois–branded Airstream bar on the trackside apron, while NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer will activate throughout Carousel Club and the apron. Don Julio Tequila will be featured as the base spirit in the event's signature cocktail, The Pegasus Paloma. Complementing the cocktail moment, Don Julio will also spotlight its Don Julio 70® Cristalino Tequila, underscoring the brand's premium positioning within the event. Brown-Forman expands its footprint with Woodford Reserve, co-creating a signature cocktail and offering roving bourbon tastings, while Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey brings a branded activation to the trackside apron. CELSIUS® will energize the Pegasus Fan Zone with a high-impact presence anchored by a custom photo moment. Champagne Pommery is the official champagne of the event and will present the Winner's Circle toast to the winning connections following each race. Pepsi also joins the program with a sponsored race, while Visit Lauderdale continues as the official tourism partner, highlighting the diverse offerings of Greater Fort Lauderdale through custom content, impactful signage, and on-site visibility.

Baccarat will return as the Official Trophy Purveyor for the 2026 Pegasus World Cup championship trophies. The rearing Pegase (French for 'Pegasus') Horses, crafted from the crystal of unparalleled purity, stand over twenty inches tall and symbolize the time-honored dedication to craftsmanship shared by Baccarat with the sport of horse racing. The limited-production Pegase Horse in Black, valued at $57,000, will be presented to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner, and the Pegase Horse in Clear, valued at $50,000, will be presented to the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational winner.

Tickets for the 2026 Pegasus World Cup range in price from $135 to $2,300, with unparalleled entertainment and incredible views of the action throughout the venue at every ticket level. Individual VIP ticket offerings include Clubhouse options (starting at $135), the Pegasus Fan Zone ($234), Carousel Club VIP Garden ($1,039), and Ten Palms (starting at $668). Purchase tickets before they sell out at www.pegasusworldcup.com.

For the ultimate VIP experience, a limited number of Private Suites (with terraces overlooking the track) are available by contacting [email protected]. The Flamingo Room is sold out.

Among the general admission offerings is the Casadonna Finish Line Terrace, located on Level 1. This experience gives guests access to the Breezeway, Trackside Apron, Walking Ring, and Casino, along with live DJs, concessions, and multiple bars. The ticket includes a sponsored open bar for guests 21+ by Stella Artois and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer.

1/ST BET, the official betting app of the 2026 Pegasus World Cup, will provide an exclusive wagering offering to all attendees. Through advanced AI technology, the 1/ST BET app is designed to make betting more accessible, easy to understand, and fun for first-time wagerers and advanced handicappers alike.

The Pegasus World Cup has captured the attention of the racing industry, fans, and celebrities, including Camila Cabello, Alix Earle, Rick Ross, Anuel AA, Jennifer Lopez, Gene Simmons, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, Maluma and Venus Williams, to name just a few. Pegasus World Cup guests have enjoyed post-race performances by Diplo, Black Coffee and Dasha (2025); Calvin Harris (2024); Joe Jonas, OneRepublic and Kygo (2023); Lil' Kim, Ja Rule, Mase, El Debarge and DJ Cassidy (2022); Nelly and T-Pain (2020); Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson (2019); Post Malone (2018); and Thomas Rhett (2017).

The Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has welcomed legendary Thoroughbred racehorses, including Arrogate (Longines World's Best Racehorse 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), California Chrome (two-time American Horse of the Year 2014 & 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational contender), Gun Runner (American Horse of the Year 2017 and 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), City of Light (2019 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Mucho Gusto (2020 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Knicks Go (2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Life Is Good (2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Art Collector (2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), National Treasure (2024 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Mystik Dan (2024 Kentucky Derby winner and 2025 Pegasus World Cup Invitational contender), and White Abarrio (2025 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner).

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, January 24 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. EST, with full-day coverage available on FanDuel TV. The event will also be distributed globally in partnership with HBA Media.

For more details on the 2026 Pegasus World Cup, visit www.pegasusworldcup.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @PegasusWorldCup.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group's 1/ST business (pronounced "First") is North America's preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); and The Preakness Stakes (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group's TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company's live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland).

For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

About Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park

From Breakwater Hospitality Group, the creators of The Wharf, and 1/ST EXPERIENCE, Carousel Club is an open-air gathering spot for cool cocktails, delicious eats & exciting entertainment from day to night. Designed by the esteemed, Venice, CA-based – Studio Collective, the Hallandale Beach entertainment venue features 14,000 square feet of tented and open-air spaces, including a spacious deck, a covered Carousel Bar with ample seating, and a grassy garden for lounging and lawn games. Carousel Club will create memorable moments for over 1,500 guests, highlighted by signature day-to-night programming.

About Groot Hospitality

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur David Grutman, Groot Hospitality is a Miami Beach-based hospitality collective known for creating immersive dining, nightlife, and entertainment destinations defined by elevated design, high-energy atmospheres, and culturally driven experiences. The company has established itself as a leader in modern hospitality by blending culinary excellence with distinctive concepts that resonate locally and globally.

Groot Hospitality's portfolio includes acclaimed restaurants Casadonna (in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality), Gekkō (with Bad Bunny), Komodo, and Papi Steak in Miami, as well as the iconic nightclub LIV. The company has continued to expand its footprint beyond South Florida, most notably with the opening of Komodo in Dallas, and its flagship concepts within the Fontainebleau Las Vegas including LIV, LIV Beach, Komodo, and Papi Steak, further solidifying its position as a leading hospitality brand.

With additional projects in development, Groot Hospitality continues to pursue strategic expansion across key domestic and international destinations, reinforcing its reputation for creating category-defining hospitality experiences.

For more information, visit groothospitality.com.

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew, founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company spanning a consumer brand, global live events, hospitality, and a multi-product investment platform. Known for its world-class Palm Tree Music Festivals in destinations including the Hamptons, Aspen, Saint Tropez, and Australia, as well as lifestyle and fashion collaborations with brands like Puma, HEAD Tennis, Abercrombie & more, Palm Tree Crew continues to innovate across industries. Its expanding hospitality portfolio currently includes Palm Tree Club Miami, a 115-room hotel, restaurant, and intimate performance venue on Biscayne Bay; Palm Tree Club Orlando, a premier two-level restaurant and rooftop lounge; Palm Tree Beach Club, an immersive day club experience at the MGM in Las Vegas; and Palm Tree Club Kansas City, a two-level restaurant and open-air lounge in the Power and Light District. These ventures reflect Palm Tree Crew's mission to blend live music, lifestyle, and hospitality into unforgettable experiences.

For more, visit www.palmtreecrew.com (http://www.palmtreecrew.com/) or contact [email protected].

