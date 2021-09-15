Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q4 2021 dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

About Pega

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman

Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(617) 866-6022

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR for Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(617) 866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pega.com

