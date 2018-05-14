Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Mr. Shah has more than 25 years' experience in business development, strategic alliances, OEM sales and partnerships, and channel development. He joins Pega from Salesforce, where he held several roles within its ISV business and helped build and launch its marketing cloud ISV partner program. His most recent role was leading the strategic ISV partner team.

Prior to Salesforce, Rupen held partner program roles at Autodesk, Adobe, and Oracle, engaging with large enterprise partners. Previous positions include business development and marketing roles at several fast-growth companies.

Mr. Shah holds an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from San Jose State University and a Master's in Business Administration from UCLA's Anderson School.

Quotes & Commentary:

"As demand continues to grow for Pega solutions, ISVs will help Pega expand the depth and breadth of its product portfolio," said Jeff Taylor, SVP, business strategy and go-to-market operations, Pegasystems. "Rupen will help Pega to empower our clients with innovative solutions while supporting Pega's growth."

"Implementing an ISV program will enable Pega to bring even more innovative solutions to our clients on a broader scale," said Shah. "I look forward to working on this exciting opportunity to define a new program that will extend the power of Pega solutions in new ways to meet our clients' ever-changing needs."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com/.

