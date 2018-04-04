Pegasystems Appoints Shoel Perelman as Vice President of Product for Pega Marketing

Mr. Perelman joins Pega from IBM, where he was vice president of engineering for Watson Commerce. In this role, he led a 600-person architecture, development, and data science group spanning global labs in the US, Canada, India, Australia, and China.

Previously, he led engineering for IBM's Marketing Automation and Digital Analytics products. In that role, he united products from multiple acquisitions to support the exchange of key customer behavior information between IBM products and its partner ecosystem's products. Earlier in his career, he was a pioneer in the field of business service management and holds two patents in application monitoring.

Mr. Perelman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from New York University, and a Master's in Business Administration from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Quotes & Commentary:

"As digital transformation continues to be a top priority for organizations, consumer demand for personalized experiences is also increasing. Companies using AI and machine learning technology will ensure they evolve with the changing business landscape while delivering relevant interactions," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems. "Shoel will help Pega continue to innovate our marketing software to drive the most meaningful results for our clients and their customers."

"Pega is at the forefront of helping the world's leading organizations deliver optimized experiences to their customers," said Perelman, vice president, product, Pega Marketing, Pegasystems. "I'm excited by the opportunity to put Pega's real, operational AI capabilities into practice to help the marketing industry move toward true 1:1 conversations. This benefits both consumers and the enterprises that engage with them."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com/.

