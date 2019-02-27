Pegasystems Expands Parental Leave Policy and Benefits to Support Employees and Their Families

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced an expanded parental leave benefits program to support its diverse workforce and their families. With this new program, parental leave for the primary caregiver includes 20 weeks of time off at 100 percent of base pay. To provide an easier transition back into the workforce, primary caregivers can work four days per week at full base pay during their first month back.

Parental leave for secondary caregivers includes four weeks of time off at 100 percent of base pay. This leave policy also applies to parents who are adopting.

Pega's culture is energized by its employees' passion for innovation and industry-leading solutions built on Pega's powerful technology. Pega is dedicated to fostering a supportive family culture for an increasingly diverse workforce. This new parental leave policy is part of Pega's commitment to offering comprehensive and competitive benefits to empower employees.

For more information about Pega's benefits and culture, visit: https://www.pega.com/careers/benefits-and-culture

Quotes & Commentary:

"Becoming a new parent can be one of the most rewarding experiences but also one of the most challenging, particularly when re-joining the workforce," said Adriana Bokel Herde, chief people officer, Pegasystems. "The way we work is changing, as are the dynamics of today's families – and parental leave policies need to reflect that. It is essential for new parents to have time to bond with their new child. As Pega continues to grow, we must expand how we embrace our diverse workforce and their families during critical life moments. Our new parental leave policy is just one step in our continued commitment to support our goals of attracting and retaining top talent and supporting our employees."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega PlatformTM – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com/.

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

www.pega.com

