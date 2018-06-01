Pegasystems Extends Cloud Choice with Google Cloud Partnership

Agile businesses need flexibility to select how they deploy and run mission-critical applications in response to rapidly changing market dynamics. For example, many enterprises today operate in hybrid-cloud environments – such as leveraging Pega's fully managed cloud services while also self managing other cloud deployments to meet specific requirements. However, many competing cloud software vendors offer few pragmatic cloud platform choices outside their own, which limits clients' options to adapt to new variables.

Pega's customer engagement and digital process automation solutions work easily across different cloud infrastructures, allowing organizations to adapt their cloud strategies as business needs change. By integrating with Google Cloud's global, secure, and high-performance infrastructure, Pega allows its clients to leverage any existing GCP investments. Pega Cloud Services can further accelerate value from hybrid clouds with GCP and help enterprises focus on their business, not managing environments. GCP adds to Pega's roster of certified cloud platform options, which includes Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Pivotal Cloud Foundry.

Google Cloud will also keynote at this year's PegaWorld annual conference on June 3-6, 2018, in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand. James Stavropoulos, Google's global lead for network deployment operations, will join Pega's Kerim Akgonul to talk about how Pega software and cloud services are empowering organizations to engage their customers, automate digital processes, and quickly build critical apps.

Quotes & Commentary:

"In their ongoing digital transformation journeys, businesses need the flexibility to accelerate the value of cloud that goes beyond cost," said Frank Guerrera, chief technical systems officer, Pegasystems. "Our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to provide clients with the option to leverage the power of Pega on Google Cloud's secure and dynamic cloud platform. This expands our ability to empower clients to choose the right cloud solution that meets the challenges of today and tomorrow."

