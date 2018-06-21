Pegasystems Extends Current Share Repurchase Program

At the Company's discretion, the purchases will be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. Shares may be repurchased in such amounts as market conditions warrant, subject to regulatory and other considerations.

The Company has established a pre-arranged stock repurchase plan intended to comply with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and of Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act, and may establish, modify, or terminate this and other such plans (collectively, the "10b5-1 Plan"). Shares that are repurchased under the current repurchase program will be repurchased under the 10b5-1 Plan.

Any actual repurchases under the current repurchase program will be disclosed in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the annual and applicable quarterly periods ending between June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2019.

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com.

