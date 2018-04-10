Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness

When GDPR becomes effective on May 25, EU residents will have unprecedented powers to view, limit, or even erase any information businesses collect about them. And the demand will likely be significant. According to a recent Pega study of 7,000 EU residents, 82 percent plan to exercise these new GDPR rights when the regulation goes into effect. But saddled with legacy systems, most global businesses are unprepared to track and gather this information on demand across their siloed organizations. This could result not only in the loss of valuable customer data but also massive fines of up to four percent of global revenue for non-compliance.

To address this extraordinary IT infrastructure challenge, Pega GDPR Accelerator provides a set of customizable GDPR templates and sample best practices extensions for Pega® Customer Service application and Pega® Platform users. These templates enable companies to quickly stand up an automated GDPR request portal that fetches customer data spread across the enterprise. Pega's underlying digital process automation (DPA) software orchestrates these requests across highly dispersed global systems – even when no APIs are available. This allows businesses to manage GDPR-related requests with security and accountability while providing a full picture of their customer's data.

With years of leadership in DPA, customer relationship management (CRM), and artificial intelligence (AI), Pega software is uniquely suited to handle the anticipated onslaught of GDPR-related consumer requests through these capabilities:

Dynamic case management for rapidly establishing and orchestrating the GDPR processes that every business will need to enforce and audit across the enterprise.

Pega® Workforce Intelligence to track workflows and identify inefficiencies in GDPR response processes.

Pega® Robotic Automation to automate and streamline manual, repetitive tasks involved in GDPR compliance to save time and resources.

Pega® Customer Decision Hub with AI to sense and mitigate customer dissatisfaction that could lead to future GDPR erasure events.

Pega Customer Decision Hub's T-Switch to empower businesses to control the level of transparency within their AI systems and ensure the logic behind each automated decision is explainable to GDPR regulators.

Pega offers the only GDPR solution that combines DPA and customer engagement software in one powerful unified offering. Powered by AI, Pega Customer Service empowers service agents with next-best action suggestions in real time to help provide exceptional customer experiences and avoid poor service that can trigger GDPR requests. Pega Customer Service is built on Pega Platform, the market-leading DPA software that connects disparate systems to drive operational excellence. These powerful capabilities can also support third-party CRM solutions that businesses may already have in place.

Pega software has been recognized as a Leader in numerous industry analyst reports for DPA and customer experience, including the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (1), The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software (2), The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2017 (3), and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center (4).

Available today, Pega GDPR Accelerator can be downloaded for free by Pega Customer Service and Pega Platform customers on the Pega Exchange application marketplace at www.pdn.pega.com/exchange/components/pega-gdpr-accelerator. It will also be demonstrated at the PegaWorld user conference, to be held June 3-6 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.

For more information on how Pega is helping the world's largest organizations prepare for GDPR, visit www.pega.com/gdpr.

Quotes & Commentary

"With consumers around the world concerned about data privacy issues, GDPR has the potential to be the biggest customer engagement test organizations will face in the foreseeable future. Time is running out to put the right strategies in place to be prepared," said Jeff Nicholson, vice president, product marketing, CRM, Pegasystems. "Our history and leadership in digital process automation combined with industry-leading customer engagement solutions make Pega uniquely equipped to not only help our clients comply with these regulations but also to thrive in the face of these new challenges."

