Pegasystems Launches Pega Community to Empower Anyone to Create Better Software

As organizations race to digitally transform their businesses, people with the skills to rapidly create the required solutions are in high demand. Pega Community aims to change how software gets built and redefine who gets to build it by providing an engaging educational resource for Pega's no-code development environment. From business users to veteran developers, the site offers valuable resources to quickly drive successful digital transformation projects from start to finish. Members can stay current with Pega technology, enhance existing skills, and take their careers to the next level. Pega Community allows developers to network with each other to share ideas and discuss projects, while providing Pega clients with a prime resource to find people with the necessary skills needed for their next project.

Pega Community is open today and offers the following:

Pega Community will be debuted during today's keynote presentation at PegaWorld — Pega's annual conference being held through June 6 in Las Vegas. To join Pega Community, please visit https://community.pega.com/.

"The definition of a developer has changed – it no longer exclusively refers to seasoned professionals with deep coding experience. People of all experience levels need to be empowered to create applications that help their organizations achieve their digital transformation goals," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems. "Pega Community aims to change how software is built and who gets to build it by enabling all users to create and implement successful projects that can transform individuals' careers and their organizations."

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com.

