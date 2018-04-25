Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards

The 2018 CRM Service Awards honored Pega based on customer satisfaction, depth of functionality, company direction, and cost. Judges recognized Pega for its strong business process and case management capabilities that orchestrate real-time, end-to-end customer journeys. Additionally, judges noted Pega's artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive analytics and next-best action capabilities make Pega a leader in process-oriented CRM, ensuring consistent customer journeys across channels.

Pega's end-to-end suite of customer engagement applications for marketing, sales, and customer service is powered by Pega® Customer Decision Hub, its real-time artificial intelligence (AI) engine. Built on Pega® Platform, the industry-leading application development platform, Pega's CRM solutions enable clients to anticipate customers' changing needs and provide personalized, AI-driven recommendations throughout the customer journey.

The CRM Service Awards are issued by CRM Magazine, a leading resource covering the customer relationship management industry. In its 15th year, the CRM Service Awards honor innovation and success in customer service, recognizing vendors using AI, automation, and other new technologies to effectively manage customers.

Quotes & Commentary

"With more ways to interact with customers than ever before, one core principal remains the same: interactions need to be relevant, personal, and offer value to the customer," said Don Schuerman, CTO and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems. "This award recognizes how Pega continues to evolve the CRM industry with its AI-based case management capabilities so organizations can orchestrate automated, end-to-end journeys across channels and optimize customer engagement."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

Ilena.ryan@pega.com

Twitter: @pega

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-named-a-leader-in-customer-case-management-in-2018-crm-service-awards-300635705.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pega.com

