Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center

In the report, Gartner evaluated 13 CRM vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, "The best applications have tools for both agents and customers. To be included here, the vendors have to have a clear point of view on how to escalate customer support from digital self-service to human agents and back again, while retaining the context of the interaction for reporting and future customer engagements."

Pega's end-to-end suite of customer engagement applications for marketing, sales, and customer service is powered by Pega® Customer Decision Hub, its real-time artificial intelligence (AI) engine. Built on Pega® Platform, the industry-leading application development platform, Pega's CRM solutions enable clients to anticipate customers' changing needs and provide personalized, AI-driven recommendations throughout the customer journey.

This recognition builds on Pega's recent analyst recognitions. Pega was named a Visionary in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (2) and received the highest scores in two use cases in Gartner's December 2017 Critical Capabilities for the CRM Customer Engagement Center report (3). Pega was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2017 (4) report.

Quotes & Commentary

"As customers continue to follow nonlinear journeys, the brands they interact with need tools to deliver consistent experiences that provide value at all times, on all channels," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, product, Pegasystems. "At Pega, we are enabling clients with an AI-powered omnichannel approach to customer engagement, coupled with end-to-end robotic automation to deliver meaningful interactions in real time. We believe this latest recognition from Gartner further reinforces Pega's continued leadership in empowering the world's top organizations to optimize customer engagement."

Supporting Resources

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," Michael Maoz , Brian Manusama , May 16, 2018 , and before 2013, this report was titled "Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Service Contact Centers" Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs," by Adam Sarner et al, April 24, 2018 Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," by Brian Manusama , Michael Maoz , December 19, 2017 Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2017," Rusty Warner with Mary Pilecki and Clare Garberg , June 6, 2017

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com .

