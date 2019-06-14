Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center for 10th Consecutive Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (1) for the 10th consecutive year.

In the report, Gartner evaluated 14 CRM vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, "The best of today's CEC applications have tools for both agents and customers. For this Magic Quadrant, vendors had to have clear views about how to escalate customer support from digital self-service to human agents (and to de-escalate it again), while retaining interactions' context for the purposes of reporting and improving customer engagements. Additionally, their CEC applications for use by customer service agents must have been designed to operate seamlessly on a common platform by means of common development and integration tools, open APIs and a common graphical user interface."

Pega's suite of customer engagement applications for marketing, sales, and customer service enables organizations with end-to-end automation and real-time AI within a unified platform to transform how they interact with customers. Part of the Pega Infinity™ digital transformation suite, Pega's customer engagement solutions provide predictive analytics and decisioning capabilities that help brands gain unique insights and recommend the next-best action in real time throughout the customer journey – helping ensure optimal customer experiences.

This recognition is among Pega's recent analyst recognitions for customer engagement. Pega was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019 (2) report and earned the highest combined scores across all technology categories and the top ranking for Customer Engagement Platform in Ovum's 2018 Decision Matrix (3). Pega also was named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (4) for the second year in a row and received the highest scores in three of four use cases in Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities for the CRM Customer Engagement Center report (5).

"Customer engagement is not about one-off interactions – it's about looking at customer journeys holistically to ensure consistency and relevance to foster sustainable relationships and value for the customer," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president of products, Pega. "We believe being recognized for the 10th consecutive year by Gartner supports how Pega continues to successfully evolve and respond directly to industry needs, helping the world's largest organizations connect with their customers on a more meaningful level throughout their journeys."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega PlatformTM – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

