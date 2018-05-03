Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

In the report, Gartner evaluated 20 vendors of Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service (hp-aPaaS) – defined as providing "rapid application development features for development, deployment, and execution – in the cloud." Gartner assessed Pega based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Pega Platform, the leading low-code application development platform, allows both citizen and professional developers to create rich user experiences and customer journeys across multiple channels. It speeds development and lowers costs using easy to use AI, agile collaboration, end-to-end automation, and governance on a unified platform. By combining innovative Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) power, Pega Platform allows organizations to extend Pega's suite of CRM software to drive business transformation across the enterprise.

This recognition builds on recent analyst recognition of Pega. The company recently received the highest product scores in all six use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (2), and highest scores for both the Internal Complex Apps and Internal Simple Apps use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Mobile App Development Platforms (3) reports. The company was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017 (4) and The Forrester Wave™: Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management (5) reports.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Today's enterprises need to be able to quickly build and deploy applications at scale, which means developing new levels of collaboration between the business and IT," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems. "Pega Platform empowers citizen developers to drive continuous change while delivering the control and peace of mind for professional developers. We believe this recognition from Gartner as a Visionary exemplifies our deep expertise in low-code application development, which we feel is transforming how businesses create software."

Supporting Resources:

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service," Paul Vincent , Van L. Baker , Yefim V. Natis , Kimihiko Iijima , Mark Driver , Rob Dunie , Jason Wong , Aashish Gupta , April 26, 2018 Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites," Rob Dunie , Van L. Baker , Jason Wong , Marc Kerremans , February 19, 2018 Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for Mobile App Development Platforms," Jason Wong , Van L. Baker , Adrian Leow , Marty Resnick , July 17, 2017 Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017," Rob Koplowitz , with Christopher Mines , Allison Vizgaitis , and Andrew Reese , July 5, 2017 Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management, Q1 2018," Craig Le Clair , with Glenn O'Donnell , Robert Perdoni , and Diane Lynch , March 8, 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

