Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Gartner evaluated 21 marketing software vendors against 15 different criteria based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to Gartner, their "inaugural MMH Magic Quadrant examines a market unifying customer data across channels, enhancing personalization and decisioning with AI, and integrating customer journey analytics."

Pega® Marketing – part of Pega's end-to-end suite of customer engagement applications that includes sales automation and customer service – allows marketers to leverage AI technology like predictive analytics and machine learning to move from traditional campaigns to always-on marketing. It is powered by Pega® Customer Decision Hub, Pega's market-leading, real-time artificial intelligence (AI) engine. Built on Pega® Platform, Pega's CRM solutions enable clients to anticipate customers' changing needs and provide personalized, AI-driven recommendations throughout the entire customer journey. By engaging customers with meaningful interactions, Pega clients boost customer satisfaction and increase customer lifetime value.

This recognition builds on recent analyst recognition of Pega. Pega was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center (2), and received the highest scores in two use cases in Gartner's December 2017 Critical Capabilities for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (3). Pega was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2017 (4) report.

"As one-to-one marketing becomes the standard to provide true value to customers, organizations need AI-infused tools to make personalized recommendations and provide consistent, end-to-end experiences," said Tom Libretto, chief marketing officer, Pegasystems. "We believe this recognition from Gartner reinforces Pega's unique, AI-powered approach to customer engagement, as well as our commitment to giving clients the most advanced, intuitive tools to create personalized and consistent experiences throughout the entire customer journey."

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hub," by Adam Sarner et al, April 24, 2018 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," Michael Maoz , Brian Manusama , May 8, 2017 Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," by Brian Manusama , Michael Maoz , December 19 , 2017 Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2017," Rusty Warner with Mary Pilecki and Clare Garberg , June 6, 2017

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com.

