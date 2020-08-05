Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (1) for the second consecutive year.

In the report, Gartner evaluated 16 RPA enterprise vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, "RPA automates repetitive human tasks by emulating the same human transaction steps mainly via orchestrated UI interactions. Robotic process automation has democratized integration and automation, leading to widespread business adoption. Unlike traditional screen scraping, RPA tools offer orchestrated UI interaction with access provisioning, security management, document ingestion and many other capabilities."

Pega RPA™ helps enterprises jumpstart their digital transformation journeys by enabling organizations to automate tedious, manual tasks across disconnected applications. Pega uses its patented Deep Robotics to establish automations at the application code level, resulting in faster, more accurate, and more resilient robotic automations on a global scale. As part of the Pega Infinity™ software suite, Pega RPA comes unified with Pega's market leading case management and low code intelligent automation to drive continuous operational efficiency, orchestrate workflows, and optimize outcomes from end to end.

This recognition is among Pega's recent industry recognition for robotic process automation. Pega was recently named to the Constellation Shortlist for Robotic Process Automation (2) and as a Leader in the Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform, 2018-2019 (3) report.

Quotes & Commentary

"As companies future-proof their organizations with automation, RPA is just one part of a much bigger picture when it comes to true digital transformation," said Francis Carden, vice president, digital automation and robotics. "Pega continues to help its clients accelerate their competitive advantage with speed and agility from a much broader intelligent automation solution that includes RPA. We believe this recognition from Gartner is a reflection of our vision for RPA as a part of a true end-to-end enterprise automation strategy."

Supporting Resources

Gartner, Inc., "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation," by Saikat Ray , Arthur Villa , Cathy Tornbohm, Naved Rashid , Melanie Alexander , July 27, 2020 Constellation ShortList™ for Robotic Process Automation for Q3, 2019, by Dion Hinchcliffe , August 28, 2019 Ovum, "Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform, 2018-19," by Saurabh Sharma , December 11, 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pegasystems

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pega.com

