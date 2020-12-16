Pegasystems Receives Multiple Awards for Organizational and Technology Excellence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity at the world's leading enterprises, today announced recent awards for organizational and technology excellence, including the Boston Globe Top Places to Work and a Gold 2020 Stevie Award for its Customer Relationship Management Solution. These awards recognize Pega's commitment to excellence in both corporate culture and product offerings.

Organizational Awards:

Boston Globe Top Places to Work

Pega ranked 12 th in the Boston Globe's annual list of largest Top Places to Work 2020. The employee-based anonymous survey analyzes employee opinions from nearly 300 organizations in the Boston area – home of Pega's corporate global headquarters. Factors measured include company direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

Boston Business Journal Top Charitable Contributor

Pega was named to the Boston Business Journal's Largest Corporate Charitable Contributors list in Massachusetts .

Best in Biz Awards

Chief Financial Officer Ken Stillwell was named a Best in Biz Gold winner in the Finance Executive of the Year category for his leadership and guidance, while the Pega leadership team focused their attention on monitoring, preparing, and responding to the pandemic.

Technology/Product Awards:

Quotes & Commentary:

"These 2020 accolades represent Pega's dedication to solving our clients' most complex challenges during a trying year as well as the strength and resiliency of our people and our culture," said Tom Libretto, CMO and SVP, Pegasystems. "We are proud of our employees whose commitment and perseverance have ensured we are able to help our clients solve their immediate problems while also supporting their longer-term transformations, and grateful for their generosity in supporting each other and our local communities."

