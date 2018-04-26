Pegasystems to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018 via Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after market close.
A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-888-394-8218 (domestic), 1-323-701-0225 (international), or via webcast by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.
A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
