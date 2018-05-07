The Investor Session is scheduled for Monday, June 4, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. PDT (or 3:00 p.m. EDT) and will be available live via webcast. Investors are also invited to join the event by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available on the Investors page of the company's website.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman

Pegasystems Inc.

lisa.pintchman@pega.com

617-866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR for Pegasystems

PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com

617-866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-to-hold-investor-session-at-pegaworld-2018-300643815.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pega.com

