Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018

Pegasystems Inc.

16:05 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that an Investor Session will be held at PegaWorld 2018 in Las Vegas hosted by Ken Stillwell, CFO, Pegasystems.

The Investor Session is scheduled for Monday, June 4, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. PDT (or 3:00 p.m. EDT) and will be available live via webcast. Investors are also invited to join the event by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available on the Investors page of the company's website.

About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman            
Pegasystems Inc.                                                   
lisa.pintchman@pega.com  
617-866-6022                             
Twitter: @pega 

Investor Contact:                                      
Garo Toomajanian           
ICR for Pegasystems      
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com             
617-866-6077          

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

