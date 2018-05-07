CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that an Investor Session will be held at PegaWorld 2018 in Las Vegas hosted by Ken Stillwell, CFO, Pegasystems.
The Investor Session is scheduled for Monday, June 4, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. PDT (or 3:00 p.m. EDT) and will be available live via webcast. Investors are also invited to join the event by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available on the Investors page of the company's website.
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
lisa.pintchman@pega.com
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-866-6077
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-to-hold-investor-session-at-pegaworld-2018-300643815.html
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.
Share this article