Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that an Investor Session will be held at PegaWorld 2019 in Las Vegas hosted by Ken Stillwell, CFO, Pegasystems.

The Investor Session is scheduled for Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. PDT (or 3:00 p.m. EDT) and will be available live via webcast (http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134635). A replay will also be available on the Investors page of the company's website.

To attend the session onsite at PegaWorld, please email PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega PlatformTM – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman

Pegasystems Inc.

lisa.pintchman@pega.com

617-866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR for Pegasystems

PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com

617-866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

