PEGATRON Strengthens AI Infrastructure Collaboration with Together AI and 5C for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX B200 Liquid-Cooled Rack Deployment in U.S. Data Centers

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PEGATRON, a globally recognized total server solution provider, today announced a strategic tri-party collaboration with Together AI, the AI Native Cloud, and 5C, a full-stack AI digital infrastructure provider, to deliver large-scale AI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing technology. This initiative enables the next generation of AI factories, designed to build and scale advanced AI applications.

PEGATRON x Together AI x 5C Collaboration

The collaboration highlights our work with Pegatron RA4802-72N2 built on NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and Pegatron AS401-2T0-8H1 based on NVIDIA HGX B200. The Pegatron RA4802-72N2 systems for Together AI's deployment are being manufactured in Texas, USA, reinforcing Pegatron's commitment to supporting U.S.-based production while delivering high-performance, energy-efficient AI infrastructure with faster, more localized service for the American market.

In addition, Pegatron and 5C have successfully deployed Pegatron AS401-2T0-8H1 liquid-cooled racks based on NVIDIA HGX B200 featuring in-row CDU (Coolant Distribution Unit) integration at a data center in Maryland, alongside Pegatron AS800-2T0-8H1 based on NVIDIA HGX B200 air-cooled system. This deployment demonstrates the combined strengths of both teams in delivering scalable, production-ready AI infrastructure solutions.

Collectively, these initiatives deliver an L12 total solution capacity, underscoring Pegatron and 5C's end-to-end expertise in rack-level AI system and networking engineering, cooling solutions integration, and full data center deployment. With Together AI's research-driven and performance-optimized inference and training capabilities, organizations can now efficiently build and scale AI native apps on these next gen AI factories.

"This strategic collaboration underscores Pegatron's position as a premier provider of advanced AI infrastructure solutions," said Dr. James Shue, SVP & CTO of Pegatron. "As we enter the age of AI, AI factories are becoming the essential production facilities of the digital economy. Through our partnership with Together AI and 5C, combined with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, we are delivering the thermal management expertise, manufacturing precision, and system integration capabilities required to build and operate these next-generation AI factories."

"As AI native apps complexity and computational requirements continue to accelerate, infrastructure becomes increasingly critical to deployment success and scale," said Mahadev Konar, SVP of Infrastructure Engineering, Together AI. "This partnership with Pegatron and 5C delivers the robust, scalable foundation necessary to provide a full stack platform to support the building and scaling of advanced AI native works."

"From our first collaboration, Pegatron has proven to be more than a vendor — they're a true innovation partner. Their speed to market and responsive support have made them a key partner for delivering NVIDIA HGX B200 liquid-cooled racks at scale for our customers. I'm even more excited for the next chapter of our partnership as we deploy NVIDIA GB300 NVL72. Together, we're scaling with confidence and shaping a future where performance and customer experience go hand in hand." said Jonathan Ahdoot, CEO of 5C.

Pegatron AS402-2T1-8H2 and AS801-2T1-8H2 servers, built on NVIDIA HGX B300 systems, further strengthen its partnerships with Together AI and 5C, and accelerating the deployment of AI factories while driving continued innovation in AI and HPC infrastructure solutions.

Pegatron invites industry professionals, technology partners, and customers to explore its advanced AI infrastructure solutions at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25), the world's premier high-performance computing conference. Join us at the America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis from November 17–20, 2025, and visit us at Booths #4003 and #4100 to experience the future of AI and HPC innovation.

For more information, please visit PEGATRON SVR website and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

https://svr.pegatroncorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/pegatron-svr

https://www.youtube.com/@pegatroncorp.6158

About Together AI

Together AI, the AI Native Cloud, supports the end-to-end AI lifecycle with a full suite of tooling across model training, fine-tuning, GPU clusters, and inference. AI-native builders can reliably scale their apps to meet demand, gain from industry-leading price-performance, and benefit from cutting-edge researchers led by our AI systems teams. Trusted by leading AI natives like ElevenLabs, Cursor, Decagon, AI21, Hedra, and Cartesia as well as SaaS innovators like Salesforce, Zoom, and Zomato, Together AI powers the next wave of AI-native applications.

About 5C

5C Group is one of North America's largest AI digital infrastructure providers. The company delivers purpose-built infrastructure for AI with a network of state-of-the-art data centers. With over 2 gigawatts (GW) of roadmap capacity and the ability to power hundreds of thousands of GPUs, 5C Group delivers secure, reliable, and sustainable data center and AI infrastructure solutions at scale for the largest AI users with the most demanding workloads. For more information, please visit www.5C.ai .

About PEGATRON

PEGATRON Corporation (hereafter referred to as "PEGATRON"), with abundant product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing, is committed to providing clients with innovative design, systematic production, and manufacturing services to comprehensively and efficiently satisfy all our customers' needs.

Drawing on accumulated experience in server design, manufacturing, and deployment, Pegatron focuses on developing a variety of state-of-the-art servers including liquid-cooled/air-cooled server solutions based on x86 and ARM architectures, racks, and AI clusters, that meet the requirements of present and future Cloud Service Providers' data centers, as well as enterprise-grade data centers.

Pegatron Corporation Website: https://www.pegatroncorp.com/

SOURCE Pegatron Corporation