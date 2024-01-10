Pegatron unveils AR glasses reference design with Dispelix see-through displays

News provided by

Dispelix

10 Jan, 2024, 10:18 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegatron, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturing companies, and Dispelix, a leading see-through waveguide display developer for extended reality (XR), are proud to unveil their new reference design for AR glasses during the Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2024 in Las Vegas.The newly launched AR glasses reference design serves as a streamlined platform for consumer and enterprise original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), enabling them to realize and launch their final AR products with a reduced time to market and full system-level compatibility.

The reference design's binocular full-color display module consists of Dispelix's diffractive waveguide displays and miniature LCoS projectors. The glasses also integrate a set of other key components, including an 8-megapixel camera, microphone, and speakers in a lightweight and compact form. The reference design addresses various consumer and enterprise use cases. While serving OEM customers as a platform, the reference design also offers an interface for the development of various AI and AR applications that benefit from an advanced AR display experience. For example, one of the experiences demonstrated with the reference design is simultaneous translation.

The reference design uses Dispelix single-layer, full-color waveguide displays for eyeglass-form AR glasses, which provide a rich and comfortable user experience. The thin and light waveguide display delivers a bright and sharp full-color image, while the large eyebox ensures that users can easily keep virtual content in their field of vision. The waveguide is optimized for a 30-degree diagonal field of view.

"Through the reference design, which is a complete solution that combines all core technologies, we can provide our OEM customers with an accelerated path to realizing and commercializing their product visions for both the consumer and enterprise markets," says Andy Lin, Dispelix Vice President of Sales and Partnerships for APAC. "The launch of the first complete AR glasses reference design with Dispelix see-through display technology is an important milestone for us in commercializing our see-through waveguide display technology."

CONTACT:

Media contact Dispelix: [email protected]
Media contact Pegatron: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Pegatron unveils AR glasses reference design with Dispelix see-through displays

Pegatron, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturing companies, and Dispelix, a leading see-through waveguide display developer for...

Dispelix teams up with Foxconn Industrial Internet and Pegatron to produce reference designs for AR glasses

Dispelix, a leading see-through waveguide developer for extended reality (XR), has made separate agreements with two leading electronics...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.