DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $1.42 billion in 2025 according to the "Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2020 to $0.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The market is expected to reach $1.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

Major players in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market are Mylan, Biocon, Mundipharma, Pfizer, Sandoz, Coherus, Intas Pharmaceuticals, and Fresenius Kabi.



During the historic period the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market was restrained by the low number of drug approvals by the FDA. The market currently only has 4 drugs approved for treatment, thus restraining the growth of the market. This can be attributed to strict standards for manufacturing and high drug efficacy standards set by the regulatory bodies for approval of this therapy, thus increasing the time required for approval and limiting the growth of the market.



In October 2018, Mundipharma, a UK-based company engaged in manufacturing, developing, and commercializing high-quality biosimilars for inflammatory diseases and oncology acquired Cinfa Biotech. Mundipharma acquired all shares of Cinfa, Infarco including Pelmeg (pegfilgrastim, biosimilar). This acquisition is projected to expand Mundipharma's biosimilar product portfolio. Cinfa Biotech was founded in 2013 as a part of Cinfa Group and is a Spanish biotechnology company that focuses on the development of biosimilars.



Government initiatives for the development of biosimilars are expected to drive the pegfilgrastim biosimilars. Governments worldwide are focusing on the development of biosimilars attributing to their cost-effective nature. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a Biosimilar Action Plan, in July 2018 to increase treatment options.

The Australian government is committed to the Biosimilar Awareness Initiative and in 2018 they improved their commitment by supporting the Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association through a grant of $5 million to accept increased general biosimilar education and activities that promote the suitable dispensing, prescription and use of biosimilar medicines. Hence, the government initiatives for the development of biosimilars aids in the increased production and awareness which in turn supported the growth of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market.



Companies in the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years.

For instance, in July 2018, Fulphila, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Mylan, was the first biosimilar pegfilgrastim to be approved by the FDA.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Characteristics



3. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars



5. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chemotherapy Treatment

Transplantation

Others

6.2. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Mail-Order pharmacies

7. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Mylan

Biocon

Mundipharma

Pfizer

Sandoz

Coherus

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/533jjo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

