Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022

This report focuses on pegfilgrastim biosimilars market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the pegfilgrastim biosimilars? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pegfilgrastim biosimilars market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market section of the report gives context. It compares the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market with other segments of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, pegfilgrastim biosimilars indicators comparison

Major players in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market are Mylan, Biocon, Mundipharma, Pfizer, Sandoz, Coherus, Intas Pharmaceuticals and Fresenius Kabi.



The global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is expected to grow from $1.17 billion in 2021 to $1.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.



The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market consists of the sales of pegfilgrastim biosimilars and related services offered by the companies that develop and manufacture them. Pegfilgrastim is a version of filgrastim (Neupogen), used to increase the production of infection-fighting white blood cells for the treatment of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Pegfilgrastim biosimilars find their applications in reducing infection for patients undergoing anticancer therapy.



The different applications in pegfilgrastim biosimilar are chemotherapy treatment, transplantation and others. Chemotherapy is a cancer treatment that involves the administration of one or more anti-cancer medications as part of a defined protocol. The various distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and mail-order pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government initiatives for the development of biosimilars are expected to drive the pegfilgrastim biosimilars. Governments worldwide are focusing on the development of biosimilars attributing to their cost-effective nature. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a Biosimilar Action Plan, to increase treatment options.

The Australian government is committed to the Biosimilar Awareness Initiative and they improved their commitment by supporting the Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association through a grant of $5 million to accept increased general biosimilar education and activities that promote the suitable dispensing, prescription and use of biosimilar medicines. Hence, the government initiatives for the development of biosimilars aids in the increased production and awareness which in turn supported the growth of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market.



During the forecast period the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market was restrained by the low number of drug approvals by the FDA. The market currently only has 4 drugs approved for treatment, thus restraining the growth of the market. This can be attributed to strict standards for manufacturing and high drug efficacy standards set by the regulatory bodies for approval of this therapy, thus increasing the time required for approval and limiting the growth of the market.



Companies in the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years.



The countries covered in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



