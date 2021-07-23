Peggy Del Fabbro appointed to serve as 1st Vice Chair on the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Forum

As a member of the Forum, Peggy will be building a network with women business owners from across the country, increasing business opportunities, sharing insights and expertise, and serving as the voice of more than 16,000 WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs). As 1st Vice Chair of the Forum, Peggy will also be serving in an advisory capacity on the WBENC Board of Directors.

Learn more about the Forum here: https://www.wbenc.org/support/womens-enterprise-forum/

Learn more about M. Davis & Sons here: https://www.mdavisinc.com

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 14,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

About M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

M. Davis is a 5th generation industrial construction company that is leading the way as a new breed of industrial provider for global corporations, regional leaders, and government agencies. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication, and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. Our comprehensive engineering and technology solutions ensure quality, enhance output, and achieve efficiencies. M. Davis is headquartered in Delaware with four additional manufacturing and engineering plants in the Mid-Atlantic region, with global reach in fabrication and manufacturing.

