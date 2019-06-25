Peggy Elango, DO, establishes concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

Dr. Peggy Elango is a primary care physician serving the community of New York, NY. Dr. Elango attended Michigan State University, where she received her medical degree. She is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American Osteopathic Association. She speaks English and French, which makes her accessible to patients from a variety of cultural backgrounds. She is affiliated with both Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health.

Dr. Elango is originally from Cameroon and grew up in Atlanta, GA. She comes from a family of physicians. Dr. Elango believes in listening to each patient and creating a partnership to maintain and improve lifelong health. Patients trust her expertise because she consistently provides high-quality care that leads to positive and lasting health outcomes.

By collaborating with CCPHP, Dr. Elango will be able to continue to provide her patients with outstanding personalized care through a flexible membership model that will allow same-day and next-day appointments, extended office visits, enhanced connectivity to over 50,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Health Coaching program, and more.

"Healthcare can be complicated. Your relationship with your doctor shouldn't be," said Dr. Elango. "Through a collaborative and preventative care approach, my ultimate goal is to keep people well. In order to do this, I have collaborated with CCPHP to help me maximize my ability to provide an enhanced care experience."

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the addition of another leading physician to our roster of top concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "CCPHP is excited to collaborate with Dr. Elango, who enthusiastically shares our values when it comes to providing an exceptional and personalized care experience for our Members."

