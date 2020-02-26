Peggy Lee Centennial Year Commemorated With New Music Releases, Tributes, Concerts and Exhibits Throughout 2020

Kicking off The Peggy Lee 100 celebration is the release of Ultimate Peggy Lee, a new collection from Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) available April 17. The 22-track comprehensive set features her hits, five songs she co-wrote, as well as the previously unreleased "Try A Little Tenderness," which makes its world debut 57 years after it was recorded. A full track listing is below.

Pre-order Ultimate Peggy Lee: here.

Born Norma Deloris Egstrom in Jamestown, North Dakota, she was christened Peggy Lee in 1937 by a local North Dakota deejay. A 13-time GRAMMY® Award-nominee, Peggy Lee helped redefine the female singer with her captivating voice, which continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. Her compositions and recordings, including "It's A Good Day," "I Don't Know Enough About You" and "I Love Being Here With You," can be heard today in countless television shows and feature films.

Best known for such songs as "Is That All There Is?," "Fever," "Why Don't You Do Right," and "I'm A Woman," which made her a jazz and pop legend, she recorded over 50 albums and amassed over 100 chart entries. She won the GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance for her 1969 hit "Is That All There Is?" In 1995, she received the GRAMMY's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Coined "the female Frank Sinatra" by Tony Bennett, Lee did something few of her male counterparts ever attempted: she wrote songs. As one of the foremothers of the singer-songwriter school, Lee ranks among the most successful female singer-songwriters in the annals of American popular music. Over her remarkable seven-decade career, singer, songwriter and composer Peggy Lee wrote over 200 songs and recorded over 1,100 masters.

Her vast and varied catalog of songs have been covered by Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Natalie Cole, Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Diana Krall, Queen Latifah, Barry Manilow, Bette Midler, Janelle Monae, Nina Simone, Regina Spektor and Sarah Vaughan.

Ultimate Peggy Lee [CD; digital; 2LP vinyl]

1. I Love Being Here With You

2. Fever

3. Things Are Swingin'

4. I Don't Know Enough About You

5. I'm A Woman

6. Just In Time

7. Hallelujah, I Love Him So

8. Sweet Happy Life

9. Alright, Okay, You Win

10. Too Close For Comfort

11. Why Don't You Do Right (Get Me Some Money Too)

12. It's A Good Day

13. You Deserve

14. Heart

15. Big Spender

16. He's A Tramp

17. I Wanna Be Around

18. Black Coffee

19. I've Got The World On A String

20. The Folks Who Live On The Hill

21. Is That All There Is?

22. Try A Little Tenderness*

*Previously Unreleased

About Peggy Lee

One of the most important musical influences of the 20th century, Peggy Lee wrote over 200 songs, recorded over 1,100 masters, and had over 100 chart hits throughout her seven-decade career. As one of the world's first female contemporary singer-songwriters, she co-wrote and sang many of her own hits, most notably "He's A Tramp" for Disney's Lady and the Tramp as well as "It's A Good Day" and "Mañana." She's best known for hits "Why Don't You Do Right?" "Fever," "I'm A Woman," and "Is That All There Is?," for which she won the GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Female Vocal Performance. A 13-time GRAMMY® nominee, she received Lifetime Achievement awards from NARAS, ASCAP and The Society of Singers, was inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Pete Kelly's Blues.

For more information about Peggy Lee, visit

PeggyLee.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SOURCE Capitol/UMe