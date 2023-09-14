Peggy Shepard and Mustafa Santiago Ali Among Experts at 3rd Annual BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue Kicking Off Climate Week in NYC

BIPOC climate justice leaders kick of NY Climate Week discussing national climate goals and climate justice issues

HARLEM, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of New York Climate Week, environmental leader and founding member of the EPA's Office of Environmental Justice. Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali, and executive director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice and White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council member, Peggy Shepard, will join leading experts to discuss national climate goals at the 3rd Annual BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue. A collaboration of the HBCU Green Fund, Donors of Color, Columbia World Projects, and Columbia University Climate School, discussions will focus on lessons learned, gaps, and opportunities to maximize Justice40 for implementing and operationalizing a just transition. 

The Dialogue will bring Black, Indigenous, and People of Color climate justice experts, U.S. government officials, and philanthropy representatives together to discuss national climate justice strategies and the role of people, policy, pedagogy, and philanthropies in delivering them. The BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue will be held Friday, Sept. 15th, at The Forum in Columbia University from 1 - 5 PM. Followed by a reception from 5 - 6 PM.

Columbia University Auditorium

601 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027

DATE: Friday September 15, 2023

TIME: 1 pm. - 5 p.m.

(Reception 5 – 6 PM)

  • Opening address: Mustafa Santiago Ali, executive vice president, National Wildlife Federation.
  • People Panel: Peggy Shepard, WE Act; Makara Rumley, Groundswell; Maria Lopez-Nunez, Ironbound Community Corporation.
  • Policy Panel: EPA: Matthew Tejada*, USDA: Gbenga Ajilore*
  • Pedagogy Panel: Richard Gragg, Florida A&M University; Diana Hernandez, Columbia University; Dr. Isatis Cintron-Rodriguez, Columbia University
  • Philanthropies Panel: Abdul Dosunmu, Donors of Color
  • Justice40 Report: Felicia Davis, HBCU Green Fund, MaKara Rumley Esq., Hummingbird Firm, Maria Lopez-Nunez, Ironbound Community Corporation, Nick Tilsen, President & CEO, NDN Collective
    *Invited

 

The event is free and open to the public. Media is invited to attend. For more information email [email protected], text: 818.613.9521.

ABOUT HBCU GREEN FUND
The HBCU Green Fund is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization working with historically black colleges and universities in the U.S. and abroad to advance sustainability and environmental justice, promote student engagement in green initiatives, and train the next generation of global green leaders. The organization's Atlanta University Center Clean Energy Fellows Program introduces students to career opportunities in the clean energy sector and connects students with Black entrepreneurs that provide training in renewable energy technologies.

Their Eco Spring Break Service-Learning trip enables HBCU students, faculty and alumni to spend a week in an African village where they can help, and learn from, the vulnerable communities that contribute the least, but are most impacted by the effects of climate change. The West Atlanta Project, funded by a Bezos Earth Fund grant as part of the Greening American Cities Initiative, will enhance access to healthy food, outdoor activities, green transportation options, and education, with a Truly Living Well Farm serving as the project anchor.

Contact Edrea Davis, Jazzmyne PR
Phone/Text: 818.613.9521
Email: edmedia@dogonvillage.com

SOURCE HBCU Green Fund

