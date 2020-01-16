Peggy Smith Joins Shyft

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility-focused tech and software company Shyft just added the exceptional industry expertise of Peggy Smith SCRP, SGMS-T to its leadership team. Peggy has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Alex Alpert, CEO and Founder of Shyft, said "Peggy's knowledge of corporate mobility is extraordinary. She's a solutions-savvy leader with a keen eye for disruptive markets and trends, and she's been influential in building the global mobility industry we know today. Peggy's also a brilliant communicator and thrives in fast-paced environments on a personal level. That adds up to a remarkable fit and resource for Shyft as we grow swiftly, target and enter new markets and reimagine how the world moves."

As Shyft CSO, Peggy's portfolio will include strategic planning, communications, high-level partnerships, and special projects. "My career has been all about driving growth and creating future relevance; finding mainstream and niche markets and designing organizational responses, solutions and products in these emerging markets," Peggy said. "I love the challenge of disruption and the potential it brings in change-rich business environments. Relationship-building is in my DNA, and strategy is second nature to me. Shyft's bold entrance into the mobility industry and their phenomenal growth appeals to all those business competencies. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with one of the industry's leading tech and software companies at a time when astonishing innovation and breathtaking growth are possible."

Peggy comes to Shyft from Worldwide ERC®, where she served as President and CEO of the workforce mobility association. During her 10-year tenure, she extended the reach of the organization globally and achieved record earnings. Peggy's insight and enthusiasm led to the deepening of mobility awareness, widening the circle of experts and practitioners connected to the organization.

Previously, while at Microsoft, she led strategy for the company's world-class Mobility Center of Excellence (COE); expanding it from the U.S. to global markets.

Peggy holds a BA in marketing from Seattle University, she has been interviewed and covered by Forbes.com, HR.com, SHRM, Fortune, CIO magazine, TLNT magazine, HR Dive, Recruiting Daily Advisor and Business.com.

