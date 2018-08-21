PEI Hires Scott Boorse as Technical, Industry Programs Director

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Boorse, the respected retail fueling, construction and operations expert, assumed a new role as director of technical programs and industry affairs at the Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI). His employment is effective immediately.

Scott Boorse

"Scott's knowledge of the fueling industry and history with PEI runs deep," said Rick Long, executive vice president and general counsel at PEI. "I can't stress enough how Scott's joining the PEI staff will benefit our members. His connections are invaluable, and if there's a question about manufacturing, distribution, construction, environmental concerns or convenience stores, Scott has the experience to provide the answers. Please join me in welcoming Scott to the PEI team."

Boorse has been active within PEI for years. He served on the PEI Education & Convention Committee and three committees responsible for PEI recommended practices: RP300 (Installation and Testing of Vapor Recovery Systems); RP900 (UST Inspection and Maintenance); and RP1200 (Testing and Verification of Spill, Overfill, Leak Detection and Secondary Containment Equipment).

In addition, Boorse is a two-time speaker at the PEI Convention at the NACS Show and served as a panelist for a PEI webinar.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the hardworking PEI team," Boorse said. "My entire career has been spent in the fueling equipment industry, and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing best-of-class industry practices to PEI's current and future membership. I want to continue building on the foundations that PEI has established over the past 67 years."

Boorse comes to PEI after working 21 years for Wawa Inc., a chain of more than 800 retail convenience stores based in Wawa, Pennsylvania. At Wawa, Boorse filled senior management positions in fueling design and construction, environmental compliance, energy and utility management and facility operations departments. Before Wawa, Boorse worked as a geologist at Rettew Associates Inc. and Lockheed Martin. He has a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences from West Chester University and an MBA from Eastern University.

Boorse may be reached at sboorse@pei.org and 918-236-3975.

Founded in 1951, PEI is composed of more than 1,600 companies engaged in manufacturing and distributing equipment used in the fuel and fluid handling industry. Members are located in 50 states and 81 countries. PEI, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the leading authority and source of information for the fuel and fluid handling equipment and services industry. For more information, visit www.pei.org.

