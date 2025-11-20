Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Unveils a New Location in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is bringing a fresh new look and renewed energy to South Florida with the opening of its upgraded Delray Beach restaurant at 1911 S. Federal Hwy, Suite 206, Delray Beach, FL 33483, near the intersection of Federal Hwy and Linton Blvd. The new space replaces Pei Wei's former location within the same shopping center, now relocated and fully redesigned just steps away.

Nighttime view of Pei Wei’s brand new Delray Beach restaurant.

The restaurant debuts a richer, more refined interior than previous Pei Wei openings, featuring a darker color palette, modern decorative lighting, and an illuminated interior wall sign that elevates the dining experience. Guests can also enjoy expansive, covered patio seating designed for relaxed outdoor dining.

This refreshed location brings Pei Wei's "Wei More" philosophy to life, offering fresh, wok'd-to-order dishes, bold sauces and flavors, and the speed guests expect. Visitors can also take advantage of the redesigned Pei Wei App, featuring an updated look, enhanced tiered-loyalty rewards, and simplified ordering.

With continued national growth, evolving flavors, and an upgraded digital experience, Pei Wei is excited to welcome Delray Beach guests back to a bold new space built around the food they love.

About Pei Wei:

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second-largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant brand in the U.S., operating nearly 200 locations nationwide.

