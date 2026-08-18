Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Unveils Fresh New Location in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is welcoming guests to a fresh new restaurant at 7375 Boynton Beach Blvd., Suite 415, Boynton Beach, FL 33437, bringing the brand's bold, wok-fired flavors to a bright, modern new space.

The new restaurant represents Pei Wei's continued investment in the Boynton Beach community, relocating the brand to an updated space designed to deliver an elevated guest experience. The restaurant reflects Pei Wei's modern design direction, blending contemporary lighting and clean finishes to create a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

The Pei Wei Boynton Beach opening team celebrates the restaurant’s grand opening.

Guests can enjoy Pei Wei favorites alongside the new Honey Mango Chili Chicken, a limited-time entrée featuring crispy chicken and juicy diced mango tossed in a sweet honey mango sauce with chili flakes for a subtle kick of heat, then finished with a fresh lime wedge.

"We're excited to welcome our Boynton Beach guests into this beautiful new restaurant," said Kayla Wilkerson, Regional Operations Coach at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen. "We've been part of this community for years, and this new location gives us an opportunity to deliver an even better Pei Wei experience while continuing to serve the bold flavors our guests know and love."

Guests can dine in, order online or through the redesigned Pei Wei App, featuring streamlined ordering and tiered rewards that unlock more value with every visit.

About Pei Wei

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second-largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant brand in the U.S., operating nearly 200 locations nationwide. Known for bold flavors, wok-fired cooking and handcrafted signature sauces, Pei Wei serves fresh, made-to-order Asian-inspired dishes in a fast, approachable dining experience.

SOURCE Pei Wei