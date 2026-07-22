Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Debuts Honey Mango Chili Chicken for National Mango Day

New limited-time offering brings bold flavor and a sweet kick to the menu beginning July 22

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is bringing the heat just in time for National Mango Day with the launch of its all-new Honey Mango Chili Chicken, a limited-time entrée that delivers the perfect balance of sweet, tangy, savory and spicy.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen introduces the new Honey Mango Chili Chicken

Available beginning today, July 22, at participating Pei Wei locations nationwide, the Honey Mango Chili Chicken dish features crispy breaded chicken and juicy diced mango tossed in a sweet honey mango sauce with chili flakes for a subtle kick of heat. Finished with chili oil, chili paste and a fresh lime wedge, the dish offers a bold burst of flavor that captures the best of summer in every bite.

"At Pei Wei, we're always looking for ways to surprise guests with exciting new flavors while staying true to the bold dishes our guests know and love," said Brian Dreeland, Vice President of Marketing. "Honey Mango Chili Chicken brings together the sweetness of ripe mango with just the right amount of chili heat, creating a crave-worthy dish. We can't wait for guests to experience this delicious new limited-time offering."

Honey Mango Chili Chicken joins a lineup of Pei Wei guest favorites, including the bold Firecracker Chicken, the brand's Signature Chicken Lettuce Wraps and other fresh, Asian-inspired dishes. Known for its handcrafted signature sauces and quality ingredients, Pei Wei delivers fresh, made-to-order meals in a fast, approachable dining experience designed for guests on the go.

Guests can enjoy Honey Mango Chili Chicken by dining in, ordering to-go or through the redesigned Pei Wei App, which offers streamlined ordering, smoother navigation and tiered rewards that unlock more value with every visit.

As Pei Wei continues to grow nationwide, the brand remains focused on providing flavor forward, refreshing restaurant spaces, and enhancing digital convenience while staying rooted in freshness, quality, and value. The introduction of Honey Mango Chili Chicken reflects that commitment, bringing guests another bold, innovative flavor that builds on the classics that have made Pei Wei a go-to destination for fresh, made-to-order, Asian-inspired cuisine.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second-largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant brand in the U.S., operating nearly 200 locations nationwide.

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SOURCE Pei Wei