Peiffer Rosca Wolf Abdullah Carr & Kane (PRW) Statement On Court's Decision To Consolidate UHFC Embryo Cases

"We are pleased to see the Court's order granting consolidation. Consolidation of the various cases should promote the efficient and fair administration of the needed remedies in this matter."

"This ruling settles an initial procedural question and allows the families affected by this tragedy to continue to pursue their goal of holding UHFC accountable for its failure to protect their eggs and embryos entrusted to its care."

"We look forward to continuing our pursuit of justice for the families affected by this tragedy and encourage all parties who have been affected by UHFC to seek the legal help they need and deserve."

On March 12, 2018, PRW filed a class-action lawsuit in the names of a Pennsylvania couple and on behalf of the victims of University Hospitals Health System, Inc., University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, Inc., University Hospitals Medical Group, Inc., and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, all of Ohio. For details on the class-action lawsuit filed by PRW, go to https://www.uhembryolawsuit.com/.

PRW also has filed a class-action lawsuit in connection with the embryo destruction at Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco. Both the UHFC and Pacific tragedies took place within days of each other last month.

PWR has handled multiple cases in which fertility clinics were accused of either destroying or losing eggs and embryos. This is a highly technical area of law and science and individuals seeking legal representation in the UHFC matter would be well advised to look to the law firm that has successfully handled such cases in the past.

The law firm Peiffer Rosca Wolf Abdullah Carr & Kane maintains offices in Cleveland, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Missouri, and New Orleans. PRW is available on the web at https://prwlegal.com.

