Peijia Medical Presents Early Clinical Findings of GeminiOne® TEER Device at TCT 2023

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical Limited (Peijia, (9996.HK)), a leading Chinese medical device player in transcatheter structural heart device and neurovascular device, presented its GeminiOne® TEER technology, along with the early clinical experiences of the device at the 35th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference. The session was presented by, Dr. Saibal Kar, MD, Program Director of Cardiology at Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Physician Director of Interventional Cardiology at HCA Healthcare.

"GeminiOne® definitely has a unique design…the most important part of the design is the sliding groove which allows longer coaptation length and closed as a smaller implant," said Dr. Saibal Kar, MD. "The design of GeminiOne® seems to address some of the MitraClip's shortcomings and hopefully, that it can be available in the U.S. soon," commented Professor Clifford Kavinsky, the session's moderator.

GeminiOne® is a novel TEER device that is designed to allow a longer coaptation length and minimized SLDA with sustained reduction in mitral regurgitation (MR). The thirty-day results (35 cases) reported no death, major adverse events, or conversion to surgery. Postoperative echo measures showed that 100% of the 35 patients had significant improvements in MR and maintained MR severity at 1+ or below at 30 days.

"Right from the beginning, GeminiOne® design focuses on simplified clinical procedure with better performance. We are very encouraged by the early clinical results, and also being confident about the clean IP position of that design," said Dr. Yi Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Peijia. "With its intuitive design and promising clinical performance, we believe it will be the pioneering product for Peijia's global footprint."

GeminiOne® is currently undergoing a multi-center clinical study in China with 20+ enrolling sites. The pivotal study is intended for the treatment of high risk, symptomatic degenerative mitral regurgitation patients. The early feasibility study in the U.S. is expected to commence in 2024.

About the Company

Peijia Medical (9996.HK) was established in 2012 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China. Peijia Medical focuses on the high-growth interventional procedural medical device market in China, and aims to become a world-renowned medical device platform that provides comprehensive treatment solutions for structural heart and neurovascular diseases. The Company now has two generations of TAVR systems and fifteen neurointerventional devices commercialized in China and various innovative product candidates at different stage of development. For more information about Peijia, visit peijiamedical.com/about.

