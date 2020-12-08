Peijia Medical Successfully Commenced Animal Study for its Mitral Valve Edge-to-Edge Repair Product

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical (HK Stock Code: 09996) successfully commenced the animal experiment for its mitral valve edge-to-edge repair product, advancing the development to the next stage. The commencement of this experiment reflects Peijia Medical's long term commitment in developing independent intellectual property products. Rather than a "Me Too" product, the mitral valve repair product of Peijia Medical not only avoids potential patent disputes, but also meets clinical needs in terms of safety, efficacy and surgeon experience. Moreover, it has taken another solid stride in the innovation for the field of structural heart disease treatment.

Mitral valve interventional therapy is recognized as one of the most challenging operations in the field of structural heart disease. Globally, only transcatheter edge-to-edge repair devices have delivered ideal clinical results so far. The transfemoral, edge-to-edge mitral valve repair has a wide range ofindications, including the conventional primary mitral regurgitationand the secondary mitral regurgitation with complex disease types and many comorbidities.

Since the structure of mitral valve is complex, with subvalvular structures such as chordae tendineae and papillary muscle, which are related to left ventricular function, it is generally believed that mitral valve repair can preserve the subvalvular structures, while mitral valve replacement has a risk of potential damage to cardiac function. Mitral valve interventional repair is significantly effective, with minimally invasive trauma and quick recovery for patients. 5-year follow-up results of MitraClip, as an example, demonstrated that there was no significant difference in overall survival rate or surgical repair. Peijia Medical has the independent intellectual property right and a number of domestic and foreign patents for the mitral valve repair product which can achieve similar level of efficacy more conveniently and effectively. Several clinical studies in animals have been initiated, and perioperative observations have demonstrated that the surgery has satisfactory safety, easy operability and immediate efficacy.

Peijia Medical focuses on the development of interventional therapies for structural heart diseases, targeting treatments for aortic, mitral, and tricuspid valve. Peijia Medical has completed patient enrollment for both TaurusOne® and TaurusElite®, the first and second generation transcatheter aortic valve replacement ("TAVR") products, and is currently in registration process for the two products. The company is also actively preparing the pre-clinical study of TaurusNXT, the third generation TAVR product.The commencement of the animal experiment for Peijia's mitral valve repair product has further expanded the company's product pipeline in the field of valve interventional therapy, and laid a foundation for the subsequent FIM study. In addition to the transseptal mitral valve repair product, Peijia Medical is also conducting pre-clinical studies on its mitral valve replacement product which is expected to start human clinical trial next year. Peijia is developing a comprehensive product pipeline that shows excellency in both width and depth. Peijia Medical will stick to independent innovation, and to offering patients and doctors with comprehensive interventional treatment products and fully promoting the development in the field of structural heart disease treatment.

SOURCE Peijia Medical