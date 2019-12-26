Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge University Judge Business School Together Launch Executive Education Programmes

CJBS is consistently ranked as one of the world's top business schools, advancing knowledge and leadership through people who leave a mark on the world, and its non-degree Executive Education division is an important part of the school. PHBS continues to set its sights on worldwide recognition, now holding AACSB and AMBA accreditation, and has recently opened its UK campus. PHBS's Executive Development Programme (EDP) aims to cultivate top business leaders and academic talents.

The new executive education programmes will focus on the implementation of methods and tools under real operating conditions, and strive to train international experts in professional knowledge and strategic vision.

Professor Hai Wen, Dean of Peking University HSBC Business School, and Professor Christoph Loch, Dean of Cambridge University Judge Business School, attended the launch ceremony in Shenzhen, along with nearly 1,000 executive education students.

The programmes "Making Innovation Happen" and "International Strategic Management" are designed to stimulate business model innovation and the strategic, international thinking of Chinese entrepreneurs and executives through practical and interactive teaching methods. Specifically, the courses will guide entrepreneurs in coping with the challenges and opportunities of an ever-changing world, while also continuously enhancing the innovation and excellence of their enterprises.

The new executive education programmes developed by PHBS and CJBS aim to advance the national talent development strategy of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

