Peking University's Guanghua School of Management releases 2021 Carbon Footprint Report

On February 26, Guanghua released Guanghua School of Management, Peking University Carbon Footprint Report (2021) at the academic forum "Knowing and Doing, Carbon Looking to the Future". As a world-class business school, Guanghua continues to focus on ESG-related fields and in-depth research. The release of this report is a commitment and action to fulfill the social responsibility of "for China's carbon goals" by implementing organized scientific research and taking a series of carbon reduction measures. This is the first time that Guanghua has published such a report, and it will be published regularly every year afterwards.

Executive Summary

Carbon peaking and carbon neutrality are not only climate and environmental issues, but also crucial for social development. Achieving carbon neutrality needs concerted global efforts. As a world-class business school, Guanghua School of Management pledges to play a proactive role in the campaign for carbon neutrality.

The carbon emissions (carbon footprint) of an organization include organizational carbon footprint (Scope 1 and 2) and supply chain footprint (Scope 3). In 2021, Guanghua School of Management's carbon emissions are 109.74 tCO₂Eq, 4478.79 tCO₂Eq, and 518.47 tCO₂Eq by Scope 1, 2 and 3 respectively, in total of 5107 tCO₂Eq.

As one of the concrete measures to achieve carbon neutrality and fulfill the social responsibility for sustainable development, Guanghua School of Management will publish the carbon footprint report annually. The school aims to achieve carbon peak by 2025 and carbon neutrality by 2035.

Guanghua will initiate a basket of innovations and reforms, including conducting original research in economic and management theory and policy, establishing a carbon neutrality behavioral lab, educating change-makers in related industries, advocating a low-carbon culture and lifestyle, innovating in its operation model, and saving energy on our premises.

Guanghua Initiative

We will initiate the carbon neutrality action among all the faculty, students, and alumni of Guanghua, to shoulder our responsibility as a part of Guanghua. We sincerely welcome all suggestions, opinions and supports related to Guanghua carbon neutral theoretical research and action plan, as well as the establishment of the Carbon Neutral Behavioral Lab.

