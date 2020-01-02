Pekingese "Wasabi" Wins Best In Show At Largest Ever AKC National Championship Presented By Royal Canin

The overall show totals, which include the AKC Agility Invitational , the AKC Obedience Classic , the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals , NADD/AKC Diving Dogs Championship and the Junior-handler events, topped 11,008 entries, making this the largest dog event in the history of the American Kennel Club. The event continues to be the largest in North America.

The live stream of all of the weekend events is available for replay at AKC.tv.

Reserve Best in Show and Group Winners

Reserve Best in Show: GCHP CH Stone Run Afternoon Tea, a Standard Poodle known as "Siba," owned by Connie Unger & William Lee of Northampton, PA and bred by Connie Unger.

After winning Best of Breed competitions the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Best in Show:

Sporting: GCHG CH Paradigm's Field Of Leongolden, a Golden Retriever known as "Andy," owned by Debbie and David Ramsey of Ojai, CA and bred by Carlotta El Khorchi and Mustapha El Khorchi.

Hound: GCHS CH Shadowridge A Touch Of Class, a Rhodesian Ridgeback known as "Penny," owned by Judith and James Chapman of Live Oak, CA and bred by Linda Hellinge and Kerry Williams.

Working: GCHG CH Ingebar's Tynan Dances With Wildflowers, a Giant Schnauzer known as "Ty" owned by Sandra Nordstrom, Carol Mann, and Maryann Bisceglia of Ocean City, NJ and bred by Maryann Bisceglia.

Terrier: GCHG CH Brightluck Money Talks, a Welsh Terrier known as "Dazzle," owned by Keith Bailey and Janet McBrien of Nashville, TN and bred by Janet McBrien.

Toy: GCH CH Pequest Wasabi, a Pekingese known as "Wasabi," owned by David Fitzpatrick and Peggy Steinman of East Berlin, PA and bred by David Fitzpatrick.

Non-Sporting: GCHP CH Stone Run Afternoon Tea, a Standard Poodle known as "Siba," owned by Connie Unger & William Lee of Northampton, PA and bred by Connie Unger.

Herding: GCHG CH Bagatelle Moonlight Drive, an Old English Sheepdog known as "Sophia," owned by Roberta Corbett and B & J Charest of Chatham, NJ and bred by Linda Menard, and Bernard and Joanne Charest.

Other top dogs awarded during the two-day event included the following:

Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show

GCHG CH Alpine's Lbk Living On The Road BCAT DS CGC TKN, an American Staffordshire Terrier known as "Pancho," owned by Ed and Karen Thomason, L. Keller, K. Townsend, and A. Tighe of Newman Lake, WA and bred by Ed and Karen Thomason was awarded Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show.

AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Junior of the Year

Fleet St Forged At Hampton Court, a Wire Fox Terrier known as "Pierce," owned and bred by Robert Carusi & Hailey Griffit of Oxford, MA won Junior of the Year.

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals Best in Show

GCHS CH Baha Pyramid Scheme BN JC NAJ BCAT CGC TKA, a Saluki known as "Ponzi" owned and bred by Dr. Caroline Coile of Live Oak, FL won the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals Best in Show, prevailing over an invitation-only entry of 705 dogs.

Best in Miscellaneous Group

Ola De Gras Very Wonderful Wins CM, a Biewer Terrier known as "Win," owned by Michele Lyons, Cindi Cardoso Iken, and Daniel Yona of Highlands Ranch, CO and bred by Oa Ptichenko won the Miscellaneous Breeds competition.

Junior Showmanship

In the Junior Showmanship competition, for handlers from between 9 to 18 years of age, Johnathan Wehry with his ASCOB Cocker Spaniel, GCHS CH Cameo Siloet's Gold Coast Legacy was awarded the coveted title of Best Junior Handler, along with a $2,000 scholarship.

Agility and Obedience Competitions

The 2019 AKC Obedience Classic and the AKC Agility Invitational were held in conjunction with the AKC National Championship. The two events demonstrate the highest level of training and teamwork between dog and handler. Obedience and agility competitions for junior handlers were held for the ninth year, and an AKC Rally® Junior competition was held for the sixth year.

AKC Obedience Classic

Four obedience dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the four classes – were crowned at the AKC Obedience Classic, which brought together 244 dogs from across the country.

Placing first in their class (Novice, Open, Utility and Masters respectively) were:

Novice: Quantum's She's Red Hot CDX, a Labrador Retriever known as "Zayna," owned by Petra Ford of Washington, NJ .

of . Open: Rapideye Wireless Dell CDX HSAS AX AXJ OF, a Border Collie known as "Dell," owned by Mary Whorton of Rougemont, NC .

of . Utility: OTCH VICTORY'S KETCH'N A STORM OM1 BN JH, a Flat Coated Retriever known as "Storm," owned by Diane Orth of Beltsville, MD .

of . Masters: OTCH3 EASTBROOKE JUSDANDY BLUE RIDGE LEGACY UDX2 OM4 VER RE PT MXC MJC MXF TQX T2B, a Shetland Sheepdog known as "Asher," owned by Vicky Gillow of Mebane, NC .

AKC Juniors Obedience and Rally Classic

The AKC Juniors Classic had juniors competing in Obedience and/or AKC Rally®. In Obedience, Juniors competed based on the dog's AKC obedience accomplishments throughout the past year. Placing with the high scoring awards were:

Junior Obedience Classic – Saturday

Highest Scoring Dog in the Regular Classes: Avery Adams , and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of Florida .

, and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of . Highest Combined Score in the Open B and Utility, Regular Classes: Avery Adams , and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of Florida .

Junior Obedience Classic – Sunday

Highest Scoring Dog in the Regular Classes: Avery Adams , and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of Florida .

, and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of . Highest Combined Score in the Open B and Utility, Regular Classes: Avery Adams , and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of Florida .

In AKC Rally®, Juniors competed in Rally Novice, Rally Intermediate, Rally Advanced, Rally Excellent, and/or Rally Master based on the dog's AKC Rally® accomplishments throughout the past year. Placing with the high scoring awards were:

Junior Rally Classic – Saturday

Highest Combined score in Advanced B and Excellent B: Avery Adams , and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of Florida .

, and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of . Highest Combined Triple Qualifying Score in Advanced B, Excellent B and Master: Avery Adams, and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of Florida .

Junior Rally Classic – Sunday

Highest Combined score in Advanced B and Excellent B: Jada Sawhney , and Bentlee Sawhney CD BN RM RAE AXP AJP XFP CGCA TKN (BENTLEE), a Golden Retriever of Florida .

, and CD BN RM RAE AXP AJP XFP CGCA TKN (BENTLEE), a Golden Retriever of . Highest Combined Triple Qualifying Score in Advanced B, Excellent B and Master: Avery Adams, and MACH2 WYNDSPELL FIREWORKS UD RAE2 MXG MJG PJD MFB T2B2 TKA (SPARK), a Border Collie of Florida .

AKC Agility Invitational

Five agility dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the five height categories – were crowned as the 2019 winners of the AKC Agility Invitational, which brought together 704 dogs from across the country and beyond.

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) were:

08" - MACH2 Aerilee's Songbird MXS MJG (Lark), a Papillon handled by Betsey Lynch of Delaware, OH .

of . 12" - CH AGCH MACH12 Eaglehill Right On Tyme CDX BN GN RAE MXG3 PDG MJS4 PJC MFB2 TQX T2B7 CGC TKA (Ty), a Poodle handled by Cathi Winkles of Bloomfield Hills, MI.

of 16" - MACH5 Stargate's Mogwai Espresso Bean MXB2 PAD MJS2 PJD MFB TQX T2B3 (Java), a Australian Shepherd handled by Cindy McElligott of Hoffman Estates, IL.

of 20" - AGCH MACH4 D'Nile Is Not A River BN RN MXS2 PDS MJS2 PJS MFG TQX T2B6 CGC TKA (Nile), a Border Collie handled by Jordan York of Evansville, IN.

of 24" - MACH4 Azotar's Wonderful World Of Desi UD BN GN GO RE MXS2 PDS MJS2 PJS MFS TQX T2B3 (Desi), a Doberman Pinscher handled by Timmari Putti of Las Vegas, NV.

AKC Juniors Agility Competition

Juniors who participated in the AKC Juniors Agility Competition competed in either the Junior Excellent or Superior Classes, depending on whether they had achieved an agility title.

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) in the Junior Excellent class were:

8" – CH MACH2 PACH Amoure Beau's In The Quiet Woods MXS MJG MXP3 MXPB MJPB PAX (Fern), a Papillon handled by Danielle Wagner .

MXPB MJPB PAX (Fern), a Papillon handled by . 12" – Rockstar It's A Wonderful Life MX AXJ OF (Zuzu), a Shetland Sheepdog handled by Kaylee Cundiff .

. 16" – Ryladd Born To Fly AX MXJ XF (Zander), a Shetland Sheepdog handled by Kaylee Cundiff .

. 20" – Ec's Safari OA NAJ NF (Safari), a Border Collie handled McKenzie Minto .

. 24" – Samedi Accio Azure OA OAJ (Fly), a Belgian Sheepdog handled by Kate Fitzpatrick .

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) in the Junior Superior class were:

8" – Whf Little Bitty Hazelnut CGC TKI (Hazel), a Miniature American Shepherd handled by Sarah Ford .

. 12" – MACH10 Rhapsody's Enchanting Monster MXB3 MJS3 (Sulley), a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel handled Carly Kreiser .

handled . 16" – Offon A Love Affair RN MX AXJ OF (Flirt), a Border Collie handled by Rowen Lyon.

20" – AGCH MACH8 Sonlight Brace Yourself G2 MXC2 PDS MJC2 PJS MFG TQX T2B5 (Toad), a Border Collie handled by Colbie Foster .

. 24" – Bentlee Sawhney CD BN RM RAE AXP AJP XFP CGCA TKN (Bentlee), a Golden Retriever handled by Jada Sawhney .

North America Diving Dogs/AKC National Championship.

A record entry of more than 1,000 dogs entered the NADD/AKC National Championship.

The Championship winners include:

Open Class Premier Division: Sounders, a Whippet owned by Laurel Behnke (Score: 35'0)

(Score: 35'0) Open Class Elite Division: Jinx, a Belgian Malinois owned by Tammy Knisley (Score: 26'10)

(Score: 26'10) Open Class Master Division: Cane, a Labrador Retriever owned by Lindsay Hill (Score: 25'3)

(Score: 25'3) Open Class Senior Division: Sadie, an All-American dog owned by Shelby Wakenshaw (Score: 21'4)

(Score: 21'4) Open Class Junior Division: Poseidon, a Labrador Retriever owned by Jenny Ladrigan (Score: 16'5)

(Score: 16'5) Open Class Novice Division: Sage , a Flat Coated Retriever owned by Heather Coulis (Score: 11'0)

, a Flat Coated Retriever owned by (Score: 11'0) Veteran Class Elite Division: Storie, a Labrador Retriever owned by JD McKnight (Score: 26'7)

Veteran Class Master Division: Murphy, a Labrador Retriever owned by Diane Kunkle (Score: 21'10)

(Score: 21'10) Veteran Class Senior Division: Z, a German Shepherd Dog owned by Destiny Lytle (Score: 18'5)

(Score: 18'5) Veteran Class Junior Division: Willow, a Labrador Retriever owned by Steve Mize (Score: 14'11)

(Score: 14'11) Veteran Class Novice Division: Remi, a Golden Retriever owned by Renee Sainato (Score: 9'6)

(Score: 9'6) Lap Class Elite Division: Marbles, an All-American dog owned by Bob Atol (Score: 22'2)

(Score: 22'2) Lap Class Master Division: Taxi, an All-American dog owned by Amanda Haldeman (Score: 17'11)

(Score: 17'11) Lap Class Senior Division: McFly, a Border Terrier owned by Katharine Hill (Score: 12'1)

(Score: 12'1) Lap Class Junior Division: Kitty, an American Eskimo Dog owned by Cheryl Domato (Score: 7'7)

(Score: 7'7) Lap Class Novice Division: Raz, a Pomeranian owned by Katy Chadwick (Score: 4'0)

(Score: 4'0) Air Retrieve Open Class Elite Division: Sounders, a Whippet owned by Laurel Behnke (Score: 27'0)

(Score: 27'0) Air Retrieve Open Class Master Division: Lane , a German Shorthaired Pointer owned by Alisha Tomac (Score: 22' 0)

, a German Shorthaired Pointer owned by (Score: 22' 0) Air Retrieve Open Class Senior Division: Sahara, a Labrador Retriever owned by David Almasy (Score: 18' 0)

(Score: 18' 0) Air Retrieve Open Class Junior Division: Duncan, a Flat Coated Retriever owned by Linda Axnick (Score: 14' 0)

Air Retrieve Open Class Novice Division: Nala, an All-American dog owned by Karleen Brown (Score: 10'0)

(Score: 10'0) Air Retrieve Lap Class Master Division: Caliber, an English Cocker Spaniel owned by Caitlin Harrison (Score: 13'0)

(Score: 13'0) Air Retrieve Lap Class Senior Division: Torque, an All-American dog owned by Heather Garre Day (Score: 13'0)

(Score: 13'0) Air Retrieve Lap Class Junior Division: Niners, an All-American dog owned by Pamela Pfau (Score: 10'0)

(Score: 10'0) Air Retrieve Lap Class Novice Division: Fizz, a Boston Terrier owned by Stacey Clear (Score: 5'0)

(Score: 5'0) Junior (under 17 yrs old) Handler: Ceasar, a German Shorthaired Pointer owned by Bryce Martino

AKC Breeder of the Year

Elizabeth and Daniel Karshner were presented with the 2019 AKC Breeder of the Year Award for Little Ponds Bulldogs at the AKC National Championship on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The annual award honors breeders who have made an impact on their breed and dedicated their lives to improving the health, temperament and quality of purebred dogs.

The inaugural posthumous Breeder of the Year was awarded to Sunny Shay of Grandeur Afghan Hounds. Sunny Shay was one of the most highly-regarded breeder-owner-handlers producing some of the breed's most influential dogs.

AKC Meet the Breeds®

The Chesapeake Bay Retriever booth won AKC Meet the Breeds® Best Booth in Show.

