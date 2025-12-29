PELADOW® -- THE TRUSTED NAME IN ICE MELTING FOR 75 YEARS, PROUD TO MELT RESPONSIBLY®

PELADOW was initially distributed in bulk via hopper cars and trucks to repackaging companies, which subsequently handled packaging, inventory management, and resale into the sidewalk deicing market. Early packaging options included 100 lb. and 80 lb. bags for industrial applications, as well as a 9 lb. consumer-size bag. In the late 1990s, PELADOW's marketing strategy expanded to incorporate additional channel partners, such as packaged product distributors and janitorial/sanitation supply firms. This initiative introduced various packaging formats, including plastic and paper bags, cardboard boxes, and plastic pails, all available directly from the Ludington, MI manufacturing plant or through repackagers.

During this period, package graphics, advertising, and promotional materials featured a distinctive character known as the "pelapal," designed to resemble a calcium chloride pellet beanie baby. A new version of the pelapal was unveiled at industry trade shows each year as a promotional giveaway until marketing strategies evolved and the annual plush toy was discontinued. Over time, PELADOW consolidated its packaging portfolio by phasing out paper bags and cardboard box formats.

MELT RESPONSIBLY

In 2022, PELADOW launched the Melt Responsibly campaign, emphasizing its advantages over magnesium chloride and encouraging users to "Melt More with Less Time, Less Cost and Less Waste." As part of this campaign, a freshly designed 30 lb. plastic bag was introduced, featuring updated graphics that were also applied across other packaging options.

"When using PELADOW, less is more," said Rose Waypa, OxyChem Technical Services Specialist. "A 30 lb. bag of PELADOW can melt the same 1,000 sq. ft. of ice that would require 50 lbs. of magnesium chloride."

Making the switch from 50 lb. bags of magnesium chloride to 30 lb. bags of PELADOW allows building managers, contractors, and distributors to reduce overall product costs, maximize storage space, and minimize transportation costs.

Because PELADOW works so efficiently, users can stretch their ice melt budget by using PELADOW at the proper application rate. In 30 minutes, users can melt 1,000 sq. ft of ice with only 28 lbs. of PELADOW compared to the 50 lbs. of magnesium chloride that would be required for the same area. By requiring less product to work effectively, PELADOW introduces less chlorides into the environment compared to magnesium chloride.

"PELADOW has been the leader in the commercial deicing industry since 1950, trusted by maintenance professionals to keep walkways clear and safe," said Waypa. "OxyChem is committed to educating everyone on the responsible use of deicers to minimize environmental impact. Because PELADOW is so highly effective relative to competitive products by requiring a much lower application rate, it provides users with the choice to Melt Responsibly®."

75 Years of Melting Responsibly

Since 1950, PELADOW has been the product of choice for quickly, effectively melting snow and ice. Today more than ever, users appreciate the ability to MELT RESPONSIBLY, using less product to quickly make parking lots and walkways safe for pedestrians. OxyChem is proud to deliver this premier product via our coast-to-coast network of package distributors.

PELADOW Premier Snow and Ice Melter is available and ready to ship in 30 and 50 lb bags, 50 lb plastic pails and 2200 lb FIBCs. Visit www.MeltResponsibly.com for more information.

About OxyChem

OxyChem is based in Dallas with manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada and Chile. It is among the top three producers in the United States for the polyvinyl chloride, chlor-alkali, chlorinated organic, and other principal products it manufacturers and markets, and is a global leader in the production of PVC. OxyChem vinyl products are used for indispensable medical supplies, PVC pipe for delivering safe drinking water, and a variety of other long-lasting products essential to the automotive, electrical, and construction sectors. Visit oxychem.com for more information.

Contacts

Heather Stadler

OxyChem

231-845-4367

[email protected]

SOURCE OxyChem