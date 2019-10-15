Pelco Announces Chief Executive Officer

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelco, Inc., a global leader in intelligent video solutions, today announced the appointment of Kurt Takahashi as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2019. Previously, Takahashi held the position of President of AMAG Technology, a global end-to-end security management platform. At AMAG, his innovative leadership transformed the company from being an access control focused business into an open, innovative security management solution specializing in access control, video surveillance, visitor management, identity management, incident and case management, and a fully integrated command and control software suite.

Kurt Takahashi

Prior to AMAG, Takahashi was the Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Quantum Secure where he led sales, business development, and marketing to drive global pipeline and top-line revenue growth.

"During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Pelco than Kurt Takahashi," said Russ Roenick, Pelco's Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of Transom Capital. "Mr. Takahashi is a proven leader with deep connections to Pelco and the industry. With over 20 years in the physical security sector, his reputation with customers, dealers, consultants, and technology partners is invaluable. We know Kurt's business and technology vision, executive experience, and ability to bring people together to achieve success will propel Pelco into a leading position in the security industry."

"I am honored to have this opportunity to lead Pelco. We have a strong brand with talented and motivated people. I'm looking forward to accelerating our ability to deliver innovative, distinctive video solutions and world-class experiences back to our customers," said Mr. Takahashi.

About Pelco, Inc.

Pelco is a global leader in the design and development of video surveillance solutions including video management and analytics software, infrastructure, cameras, and services. From Pelco's VideoXpert video management platform to their industry-leading selection of IP cameras and accessories, Pelco is committed to designing and delivering a broad range of high-quality, IP video security products and systems that make the world safer.

