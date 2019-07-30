Pelco Announces New President

FRESNO, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PELCO Inc. today announced that Jean-Marc Theolier, CEO, will be leaving the organization, effective immediately. As part of this change, Brian McClain, COO, will take the role of President, leading the recently independent company while the search for a new CEO is finalized. Transom Capital Group acquired the Company in May 2019.

McClain stated, "Jean-Marc served as a critical member of the Pelco team in the recent sale and resulting ownership transition. I want to thank him for his passion and service to Pelco and wish him the very best for the future."

Transom Capital Group has ambitious plans for Pelco Inc., including leveraging a bold vision to meet the growing demand for solutions-focused products and services across specific market segments.

"Pelco commands a powerful brand in a growing industry and maintains a deep bench of amazingly talented employees. Transom Capital Group recognized these factors in its decision to purchase the company, and they will serve as our foundation in becoming the leading solution provider in the industry," McClain explained.

Also announced was the promotion of existing Pelco employees Brooke Christopher to Head of Marketing Communications and Branding, and Stuart Rawling to Vice President of Marketing Strategy.

"We congratulate Brooke and Stuart on their new roles and look forward to their continued leadership in the company," McClain added.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom ( www.transomcap.com ) is a leading operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $500M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and proven ARMOR Value Creation Process combines with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation, and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pelco, Inc.

Pelco is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of predictive video security solutions including cameras, recording and management systems, software, and services. From its VideoXpert video management platform to its industry-leading selection of IP cameras and accessories , Pelco is committed to designing and delivering a broad range of high-quality, IP video security products and systems that make the world a safer place.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Stuart Rawling

+1 (209) 204-0223

219028@email4pr.com

SOURCE Pelco