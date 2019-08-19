FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelco, Inc., a global leader in intelligent video surveillance solutions, has released the Sarix Professional (Pro) Series 3 Fixed IP cameras . Offered in mini-dome, bullet, box, and wedge configurations, these IP cameras deliver a balanced set of features and performance at affordable price points that allow for deployment across a wide range of indoor and outdoor applications, including low light and wide dynamic range capabilities with options of 1MP, 2MP, 3MP, and 5MP resolutions.

Pelco Introduces Sarix Professional Series 3 Fixed IP Cameras

Sarix Pro 3 cameras are ideal for industries such as Commercial, Government, Healthcare, and Education that demand a robust set of features, superior performance, and image clarity in an easily installed and maintained camera system.

"The Sarix Pro 3 IP Camera Series solves real security video challenges in a broad range of industries by providing more security detail in challenging scenes with excellent low light and wide dynamic range performance," said Kevin Saldanha, Principal Product Manager. "In Healthcare and Education verticals, where vandalism and bi-directional audio communication is required, this camera series has models with IK10 vandal resistance and built-in microphones that can meet those requirements seamlessly. For Commercial industry-related needs that require several hundreds to thousands of high-resolution cameras with 24/7 monitoring on a limited budget, the Sarix Pro 3 Series delivers cost-savings with less bandwidth and storage requirements supported by h.265 video encoding and Pelco Smart Compression ," he concluded.

Only the Sarix Pro 3 IP Camera Series Offer These Key Features:

Clear Detail in Low Light Conditions with:

Up to 120dB True Wide Dynamic Range: These cameras can bring out detail in both very bright and dark areas to maximize visibility and are especially useful in environments that have both dark and light areas in one scene, such as entrances.

One camera can provide wide, yet detailed coverage with resolutions up to 5MP at 30 FPS. This level of clarity allows customers to view license plate numbers and faces.

5MP camera models can stream 60 FPS for up to 4MP resolution. Conserve/minimize bandwidth and storage costs via h.265, the highest video compression standard, and Pelco Smart Compression technology.

All three independent streams are configurable with video encoding (H.265/H.264/MJEPG), resolution, and frame rate. Enhanced detection and faster response ability by way of bi-directional audio with audio line-in and line-out. A built-in microphone is also included in the indoor dome camera.

with a single-wire PoE connection. 24VAC and 12VDC power options are also available for flexibility in installation. Integrated and industry standard compliant. These cameras work with VideoXpert on both H.264/H.265 and with Endura and Digital Sentry along with VxToolbox. They are also ONVIF Profile S, G, Q, and T compliant and work with well with third-party video management systems that conform to these ONVIF Profiles.

Sarix Pro Series 3 cameras are available to be ordered now. Dome and bullet models ship in August, box cameras ship in September, and wedge models ship in October. For more information, please go to: https://www.pelco.com/fixed-ip-sarix-professional-series

A video featuring the Sarix Professional 3 IP Cameras can be viewed here. For more information about how Pelco is meeting today's security and surveillance challenges, visit www.securityinsights.pelco.com or follow Pelco on Twitter ( @PelcoVideo ).

About Pelco, Inc.

Pelco is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of predictive video security solutions including cameras, recording and management systems, software, and services. From its VideoXpert video management platform to its industry-leading selection of IP cameras and accessories, Pelco is committed to designing and delivering a broad range of high-quality IP video security products and systems that make the world a safer place.

