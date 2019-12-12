Pelco's VideoXpert Video Management System is Packed with New Enhancements and Now Offers VideoXpert Storage (VxStorage) Option

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelco, Inc., a global leader in intelligent video surveillance solutions, has released VideoXpert version 3.7, an award-winning video management surveillance solution. It's intuitive and easy-to-navigate design displays what's needed, when it's needed, allowing security professionals to make fast, effective decisions that drive businesses forward. Version 3.7 offers the following new updates:

High Framerate Playback (smooth fast forward): VX 3.7's fast playback shows both I and P-frames (not just I-frames) at 2x, 4x, and 8x. See the streaming playback video.

VX 3.7 now integrates with Twilio ( ) so that an SMS message can be sent and received globally. Use VideoXpert's Rules Engine to send an SMS message from any event. See the and the Event-Triggered Recording Supports All Event Types: VideoXpert 3.7's recording schedules can now be configured to use any event (including integrations and external events) as a recording trigger. All new event triggers can be used with a reduced frame rate, continuous recording behavior in order to get "Bump on Alarm" type recording.

VideoXpert 3.7's recording schedules can now be configured to use any event (including integrations and external events) as a recording trigger. All new event triggers can be used with a reduced frame rate, continuous recording behavior in order to get "Bump on Alarm" type recording. Connect VxOpsCenter from a Different Network: Historically, a VxOpsCenter has needed to be on the same network as the CMG & VxStorage to stream high quality video. The now re-architected VxEnterprise streaming enables clients on a remote network and allows for CMG NICs to connect into separate networks; providing flexibility to operate on different types of network architectures.

New VxStorage Option

With industry-leading performance throughput, VideoXpert's cost-effective VxStorage provides users with one of the densest storage capacities on the market, all while using minimal rack space. The new VxStorage is designed for monitoring environments involving a large number of cameras and long retention times. They are ideal for education, healthcare, airports, gaming, corrections, government, and large commercial deployments.

VxStorage now features a 200TB+ high capacity storage unit with a smaller footprint and comes with RAID 6 storage, redundant 1100W power supplies, and iDRAC remote management allowing for critical resource monitoring and constant system status. The storage servers boost efficiency with smaller rack storage space and cost savings as only one system can cover most storage needs.

About Pelco, Inc.

Pelco is a global leader in the design and development of video surveillance solutions including video management and analytics software, infrastructure, cameras, and related services. From Pelco's VideoXpert video management platform to their industry-leading selection of IP cameras and accessories, Pelco is committed to designing and delivering a broad range of high-quality, IP video security products and systems that make the world safer.

