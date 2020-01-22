Pelé Named Brand Ambassador for New Soccer Trade Show, SoccerConXP

SCXP is the first global soccer event that gathers fans from around the world and puts them on the same playing field as their favorite teams and players. Like a theme park for the soccer industry, SCXP will provide unique and exclusive experiences for fans to live and breathe soccer in every conceivable way, and more. SCXP will be a hub for education, networking, and entertainment in an integrated conference bringing world-renowned speakers, a variety of educational seminars and workshops, and cutting-edge content for fans and industry professionals to experience all things soccer, making Las Vegas and SoccerConXP the ultimate destination for soccer enthusiasts. SCXP will unite amateur and professional sectors, big companies with new businesses, and leaders with people interested in growing and adding value to the industry. Set in the highly desirable, entertainment capital of the world, SoccerConXP promises to unite the international soccer community and to inspire and equip attendees with practical tools and resources to thrive in the ever-growing soccer industry.