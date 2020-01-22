Pelé Named Brand Ambassador for New Soccer Trade Show, SoccerConXP
A Theme Park-like Soccer Conference Coming to Las Vegas September 2020
Jan 22, 2020, 10:09 ET
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoccerConXP 2020 Las Vegas, the world's most comprehensive soccer industry show of all time, will be held at the new, state-of-the-art Caesars Forum Conference Center, September 1-5, 2020, uniting thousands of visitors from the global soccer community under one roof. SoccerConXP Founder and President Roberto Gomide announced today that, "SoccerConXP is beyond excited to launch the first Soccer Industry Trade Show which includes the fans and even more thrilled to have Pelé, an international soccer icon, as our Brand Ambassador." Gomide added, "It's only fitting that Pelé, who ignited a soccer boom in America, during his three-year, glittering career with the New York Cosmos, return to the US to take the game to another level with SoccerConXP.
SCXP is the first global soccer event that gathers fans from around the world and puts them on the same playing field as their favorite teams and players. Like a theme park for the soccer industry, SCXP will provide unique and exclusive experiences for fans to live and breathe soccer in every conceivable way, and more. SCXP will be a hub for education, networking, and entertainment in an integrated conference bringing world-renowned speakers, a variety of educational seminars and workshops, and cutting-edge content for fans and industry professionals to experience all things soccer, making Las Vegas and SoccerConXP the ultimate destination for soccer enthusiasts. SCXP will unite amateur and professional sectors, big companies with new businesses, and leaders with people interested in growing and adding value to the industry. Set in the highly desirable, entertainment capital of the world, SoccerConXP promises to unite the international soccer community and to inspire and equip attendees with practical tools and resources to thrive in the ever-growing soccer industry.
SoccerConXP is a unique and revolutionary conference and trade show that unites every corner of the soccer industry by providing fans invaluable experiences and opportunities for education, networking, collaboration, and growth. For more information about SoccerConXP go to www.soccerconxp.com. To set up an interview with Roberto Gomide, please contact Alison Graham at alison@bighypemarketing.com.
