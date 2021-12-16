Pelé Soccer Store Opens at Downtown Disney® District

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelé Soccer – The World's Greatest Soccer Store – celebrated its Grand Opening yesterday at Downtown Disney District® at the Disneyland® Resort.

The retail experience, by Pelé, is the ultimate destination for soccer fans and players of all ages, offering official jerseys and fan wear from clubs and countries around the world, limited-edition footwear and unique soccer accessories. This includes a big collection from local teams, LA Galaxy, LAFC and, soon, Angel City FC.

Pelé Soccer grand opening ceremony Interior of the store

A memorable, in-store feature for guests is the ability to customize their jersey with their favorite player's name and number – such as Pelé, Messi, Ronaldo and many more – or their own name and favorite number.

The store also features a huge TV streaming live games and a beautiful, California-inspired mural by artist, Mark Johnson, featuring iconic players, like David Beckham, Brandi Chastain and, of course, Pelé.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Pelé Soccer released a limited number of pairs of Nike's first-ever soccer shoe – 'The Nike' – from 1971.

The new location is the brand's fourth store in the U.S. after Disney Springs® at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Lincoln Road in Miami Beach and Times Square in New York City.

About Pelé Soccer

Pelé Soccer is a soccer-specialty retail experience in collaboration with Brazilian soccer legend, Pelé. As an authorized retailer of Nike, Adidas, Puma, and many more brands, Pelé Soccer is a one-stop-shop for soccer apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories at it's four retail locations as well as online at pelesoccer.com.

